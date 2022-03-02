Open Menu

Zach Vella nears top territory with sale of Bel-Air mansion

Deal ranks as the third-most expensive home sale in LA so far this year.

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 02, 2022 09:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
675 Perugia Way (Vella Group)

Commercial and residential developer Vella Group has sold a newly-built mansion in Bel Air in one of the most expensive home sales in Los Angeles so far this year.

The property, a 16,500-square-foot home designed by Irish architect Paul McClean, changed hands in a $37 million deal, according to Zillow. The deal closed on February 25. The buyer is unknown. The Agency’s James Harris and David Parnes, the pair who hold the listing, declined to comment on the transaction.

The sale ranks as the third-priciest residential deal in Los Angeles so far this year, a TRD analysis of listings show. The most expensive home sale for far in 2022 in the city is singer Adele’s $58 million purchase of Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion. The deal for that property, at 30 Beverly Park Terrace, closed on February 24.

The Mediterranean-style home, at 675 Perugia Way, was completed last year. The six-bedroom, 12-bath property, which sits on more than two-thirds of an acre, contains a three-level waterfall that flows into a reflecting pool. It also has a pool and spa, a fireplace lounge, a gym and a 20-seat theater.

Zach Vella and his Vella Group, which has offices in both Los Angeles and New York, recently sold the headquarters of Ring, the home security arm of online retailer Amazon. The Hawthorne property, with the address of 12515 Cerise Avenue, was sold to IDS Real Estate in a $65 million transaction.

Vella Group’s portfolio mostly includes various other properties in Southern California, New York Chicago and Las Vegas, according to its website. Its Los Angeles holdings include the London Arts Club at 8920 Sunset Boulevard and the Arts Matrix at 670 Mesquit Street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LA impresario Scooter Braun sets Texas crypto record with lakefront sale
    LA impresario Scooter Braun sets Texas crypto record with lakefront sale
    LA impresario Scooter Braun sets Texas crypto record with lakefront sale
    Brian Kingston, chief executive officer, Brookfield, in front of a rendering of the planned building at 9450 North Shirley Avenue in Northridge (Brookfield, TCA Architects/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Brookfield OK for 350 units at shopping center
    Brookfield OK for 350 units at shopping center
    Domvs London's Jon O’Brien, Junius Real Estate Partners' John Fraser and 800 Tortuoso Way (Hilton & Hyland, Domvs London, Junius Real Estate Partners)
    J.P. Morgan partnership finds buyer for Bel Air parcel
    J.P. Morgan partnership finds buyer for Bel Air parcel
     (iStock, illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)Deal)
    Does California know what time it is?
    Does California know what time it is?
    72 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Zillow)
    Big trim on late Saudi billionaire’s Beverly Hills mansion
    Big trim on late Saudi billionaire’s Beverly Hills mansion
    7 Montage Way, Laguna Beach (Zillow)
    Laguna Beach mansion sets mark for price in OC
    Laguna Beach mansion sets mark for price in OC
    Estate of ‘Malibu Mafia’ member hits market
    Estate of ‘Malibu Mafia’ member hits market
    Estate of ‘Malibu Mafia’ member hits market
    1369 Londonderry Place (Zillow)
    Niami mansion markup seeks $12M score in H’wood Hills
    Niami mansion markup seeks $12M score in H’wood Hills
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.