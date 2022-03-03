Open Menu

Hines makes first foray into studio real estate

Houston-based firm bought 30K sf studio in Burbank from Worthe Real Estate Group

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 03, 2022 09:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeffrey Hines and Laura Hines-Pierce and 3401 West Empire Avenue (Hines)

Hines doesn’t want to miss out on the action.

The Houston-based company made its first acquisition of studio real estate, buying a 30,000-square-foot property in Burbank through Hines Global Income Trust, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Hines declined to comment on the purchase price, but a source familiar with the deal said Hines paid $45 million for the property.

“Studio assets are experiencing a period of rapid growth in demand,” Varun Akula, who leads Hines’ western region, said in an email. “Studio rents have also grown significantly in the past three years, making this a very attractive asset class.”

The property, located at 3401 West Empire Avenue, is fully leased to New York-based entertainment firm Madison Square Garden Entertainment under a long-term ground lease, the company said.

Worthe Real Estate Group in Santa Monica and Blackstone sold the property. The complex was an extension of Burbank Studios — a 994,000-square-foot development on Alameda Avenue, consisting of Class A office space and soundstages.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment built out the property along with Worthe, building a dome-shaped, 110-foot tall soundstage, Jeff Worthe of Worthe Real Estate, told TRD. The tenant will use the property to create content for its $1.8 billion Sphere project in Las Vegas and will fund any future renovations.

Hines is one of many institutional investors and real estate firms that have become comfortable owning soundstages, which were once leased for a TV season at a time but are in strong demand for longer-term deals these days.

“More media and technology companies are master leasing studio space on a long term basis due to the limited amount of available studio space and an expanding content pipeline,” Akula said. “This change in business model has peaked institutional interest and made the asset class more accessible.”

Blackstone, Square Mile Capital Management and Bain Capital have all poured money into development and acquisition of studio real estate over the last two years.

Smaller firms are getting in on the action, too, also focusing on studio developments in Glendale, which is home to Disney, Warner Brothers and DreamWorks, among other filmmakers and streaming services . New York-based East End Capital is planning to develop about 410,000 square feet of soundstage and studio space in Glendale — its second studio development in the city.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BurbankCommercial Real EstatehinesSoundstagesstudio real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mike Shouhed and 1111North (Getty, The Agency)
    “Shahs of Sunset” broker in development
    “Shahs of Sunset” broker in development
    Bold New York's Jordan Sachs (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Bold move: NY broker becomes LA lender
    Bold move: NY broker becomes LA lender
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Jonathon Yormak and Shep Wainwright with 5426 San Fernando Road (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Pacific Oak)
    East End Capital eyes second studio campus in Glendale
    East End Capital eyes second studio campus in Glendale
    Blackstone Group's Jonathan Gray, Hudson Pacific Properties's Victor J. Coleman and Sunset Studio Glenoaks (Blackstone Group, Hudson Pacific Properties, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio
    Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio
    Fortress Investment Group's Peter Briger and Wesley Edens (Long Arc Capital, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    UCLA Anderson forecast director Jerry Nickelsburg and senior economist Leo Feler (UCLA Anderson, Allen Matkins)
    Office demise ‘greatly exaggerated’: UCLA Anderson
    Office demise ‘greatly exaggerated’: UCLA Anderson
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Law firms nearly double space in LA during pandemic
    Law firms nearly double space in LA during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.