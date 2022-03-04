Open Menu

Blackstone unit sells Westlake Village office complex to apartment developer

Garden Communities buys 116K sf complex for $32M

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 04, 2022 02:00 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
EQ Office CEO Lisa Picard and 5601 Lindero Canyon Road (EQ Office, Google Maps)

EQ Office, a Blackstone company, has sold a Westlake Village office complex to a multifamily firm.

Garden Communities, a New Jersey-based apartment landlord, bought the 116,000-square-foot office complex for $32 million, or around $275 per square foot, according to property records.

According to its website, the company owns apartment complexes in Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego, as well as Scottsdale, Arizona. In Los Angeles, the company has eight apartment buildings, all located in the northern part of the city, from up in Northridge to Sherman Oaks and across to Toluca Lake.

It’s unclear whether Garden Communities will convert the office building into a multifamily structure and the land is currently zoned for office uses. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Blackstone sold the property for almost double what it paid for it in 2015, records show. The company bought it from Arden Realty for $18.1 million.

The complex, located at 5601 Lindero Canyon Road, is currently mostly available for lease, according to online listings. Office space on the first and second floors are asking about $2.35 per square foot per month.

Office campuses in Westlake Village have recently sold for slightly more per square foot. In July, Amstar and Searles Property Group bought a 239,000-square-foot complex for $80.8 million  – about $338 per square foot.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstoneCommercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hines makes first foray into studio real estate
    Hines makes first foray into studio real estate
    Hines makes first foray into studio real estate
    Mike Shouhed and 1111North (Getty, The Agency)
    “Shahs of Sunset” broker in development
    “Shahs of Sunset” broker in development
    Bold New York's Jordan Sachs (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Bold move: NY broker becomes LA lender
    Bold move: NY broker becomes LA lender
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Blackstone Group's Jonathan Gray, Hudson Pacific Properties's Victor J. Coleman and Sunset Studio Glenoaks (Blackstone Group, Hudson Pacific Properties, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio
    Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio
    Fortress Investment Group's Peter Briger and Wesley Edens (Long Arc Capital, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    UCLA Anderson forecast director Jerry Nickelsburg and senior economist Leo Feler (UCLA Anderson, Allen Matkins)
    Office demise ‘greatly exaggerated’: UCLA Anderson
    Office demise ‘greatly exaggerated’: UCLA Anderson
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Law firms nearly double space in LA during pandemic
    Law firms nearly double space in LA during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.