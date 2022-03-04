Open Menu

Comstock Realty moves ahead on 17-acre mixed-use project in Commerce

Gets early zoning, planning nods for 850 units and 160,000 sf of commercial space at Veterans Memorial Park

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 04, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of proposed Modelo project at 6364 Zindell Avenue (Tighe Architecture)

The City of Commerce has given a partial nod to a plan by Comstock Realty Partners to turn a Commerce park into a 17-acre entertainment, commercial and living complex.

The Commerce City Council approved a zone change and a specific plan to accommodate Modelo, the mixed-use development of numerous buildings proposed by the Century City-based firm at 6364 Zindell Ave., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Modelo project would be built on Veteran’s Memorial Park and a vacant parcel at Interstate 5 and the Rio Hondo Channel. If approved, the project designed by Mid-City-based Tighe Architecture could be built in 43 months, according to an environmental study.

Comstock, founded by former Magellan Group executive Adrian Comstock, announced the Modelo project in 2019. It would include 850 residential units and 165,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

A commercial complex at the northwest corner would include a 55,000-foot movie theater, 28,000 square feet of general retail, a 25,000-square-foot grocery store and food court, a 20,000-square-foot arcade and bowling alley, 16,000 square feet of restaurant space, a 15,000-square-foot fitness center and a 6,000-square-foot pharmacy.

A new 15-story, 250-foot-tall residential tower with a jagged roofline would rise above the low-lying city six miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.

Veterans Memorial Park would be relocated just east of its current location, and is expected to include a 77,000 square-foot community center, a 5,000-square-foot museum and nearly 5 acres of open space. A parking lot would serve more than 1,800 vehicles. Plans also call for soccer and baseball fields, a playground, an amphitheater, a museum, and public art.
A new Veteran’s Memorial Park would also

Comstock’s proposed project is not the largest real estate development planned for Commerce.

Just over two miles to the northwest northwest, the owners of the Citadel Outlets are planning a 1-million square foot expansion which would add hotels, new retail, and a monorail on the site of a former tire factory.

Comstock Realty Partners is also looking to build a 66,654-square foot warehouse in Pacoima, in the northeast San Fernando Valley, as well as a 106,212 square foot warehouse in Ontario, in the Inland Empire.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CitadelcommerceComstock Realty PartnersInterstate 5Mixed-UseModelo projectRio Hondo ChannelVeterans Memorial Park

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (METRO96, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Metro looks at building Eastside extension to Whittier in two phases
    Metro looks at building Eastside extension to Whittier in two phases
    Rendering for mixed-use project at Vermont and Manchester Avenues (TCA Architects)
    LA County provides nonprofit builder land, $72M for affordable housing project
    LA County provides nonprofit builder land, $72M for affordable housing project
    Shopping center, with Gelson’s Market, at 2601-2645 Lincoln Blvd ( Lincoln Center Project)
    10-building apartment complex seen for Gelson’s lot in Santa Monica
    10-building apartment complex seen for Gelson’s lot in Santa Monica
    Renderings of the Sky Trees project at 1111 S. Hill St., L.A. (Koichi Takada Architects, Doug and Wolf)
    DTLA ‘redwoods’ cut down to 40 stories
    DTLA ‘redwoods’ cut down to 40 stories
    Lumina Hollywood at 1522 North Gordon Street (Lumina Hollywood)
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Alexandria Real Estate Equities Joel Marcus (Google Maps)
    Pasadena-based REIT buys Raytheon campus outside Boston
    Pasadena-based REIT buys Raytheon campus outside Boston
    Renderings of the project at 217 N. San Fernando Rd (Tighe Architecture)
    81-unit apartment complex underway in Lincoln Heights
    81-unit apartment complex underway in Lincoln Heights
    A rendering of the planned complex at 10608-10614 W. Pico Blvd. in Cheviot Hills (Warren Techentin Architecture, Conroy Commercial, iStock)
    Developer eyes apartments in place of Pico Boulevard retail
    Developer eyes apartments in place of Pico Boulevard retail
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.