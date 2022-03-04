The City of Commerce has given a partial nod to a plan by Comstock Realty Partners to turn a Commerce park into a 17-acre entertainment, commercial and living complex.

The Commerce City Council approved a zone change and a specific plan to accommodate Modelo, the mixed-use development of numerous buildings proposed by the Century City-based firm at 6364 Zindell Ave., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Modelo project would be built on Veteran’s Memorial Park and a vacant parcel at Interstate 5 and the Rio Hondo Channel. If approved, the project designed by Mid-City-based Tighe Architecture could be built in 43 months, according to an environmental study.

Comstock, founded by former Magellan Group executive Adrian Comstock, announced the Modelo project in 2019. It would include 850 residential units and 165,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

A commercial complex at the northwest corner would include a 55,000-foot movie theater, 28,000 square feet of general retail, a 25,000-square-foot grocery store and food court, a 20,000-square-foot arcade and bowling alley, 16,000 square feet of restaurant space, a 15,000-square-foot fitness center and a 6,000-square-foot pharmacy.

A new 15-story, 250-foot-tall residential tower with a jagged roofline would rise above the low-lying city six miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.

Veterans Memorial Park would be relocated just east of its current location, and is expected to include a 77,000 square-foot community center, a 5,000-square-foot museum and nearly 5 acres of open space. A parking lot would serve more than 1,800 vehicles. Plans also call for soccer and baseball fields, a playground, an amphitheater, a museum, and public art.

Comstock’s proposed project is not the largest real estate development planned for Commerce.

Just over two miles to the northwest northwest, the owners of the Citadel Outlets are planning a 1-million square foot expansion which would add hotels, new retail, and a monorail on the site of a former tire factory.

Comstock Realty Partners is also looking to build a 66,654-square foot warehouse in Pacoima, in the northeast San Fernando Valley, as well as a 106,212 square foot warehouse in Ontario, in the Inland Empire.

