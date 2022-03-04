Open Menu

Rodeo Drive dust-up puts LVMH’s plans for hotel on hold

Hermès, Armani, Chanel voiced objections to plans for luxury hotel

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 04, 2022 12:09 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cheval Blanc with 468 Rodeo Drive (Getty, Google Maps)
Cheval Blanc with 468 Rodeo Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

LVMH has hit a roadblock on its planned Cheval Blanc hotel on Rodeo Drive.

The company has asked the city of Beverly Hills to halt its review of the planned 115-key hotel on Rodeo Drive. The request came after a number of luxury retailers voiced objections to the plans, according to the Beverly Hills Planning Commission.

LVMH has asked for the commission to delay hearings to an undetermined date in the future, giving the company more time to provide information on how it can alleviate concerns about the project, according to Masa Alkire, a principal planner with the city.

LVMH did not respond to a request for comment.

The luxury French retailer announced plans to build a Cheval Blanc hotel at 468 Rodeo Drive — formerly occupied by Brooks Brothers. The hotel would also include a 500-person private club and restaurant space. Construction on the project was anticipated to start this year and finish in 2026.

Planning delays will push construction dates back further.

The delay requested by LVMH signals a need for additional time to figure out how it can build its project and take into account concerns brought by Hermès, Armani and Chanel.

Hermès, Giorgio Armani and Chanel were among retailers who had criticized the plans, arguing the hotel would block a shared alley used by the stores to serve their VIP clients.

The high-end retailers also voiced concerns that construction of the project would disrupt their own operations and asked for assurances they would be compensated for any interruptions or damage, according to planning documents.

The companies also asked LVMH to put up $500,000 for the city to hire a third-party construction monitor to “act as an exclusive, fulltime liaison between themselves and the [roject’s construction team.”

“There needs to be good faith negotiation between [LVMH] and its neighbors,” Commissioner Peter Ostroff said in a commission meeting on Feb. 24. “You haven’t done it, it doesn’t feel like you’ve engaged in good faith negotiations.”

City commissioners were also concerned about the increase in traffic the hotel might cause along Santa Monica Boulevard, which already accommodates about 1,400 an hour on a regular day. With the new hotel, that could increase to around 1,635 cars, according to LVMH’s estimates.

Despite opposition from the luxury retailers, many residents wrote to the city’s planning commission in support of the project.

“By adding a luxurious hotel with retail and dining options, we will finally have a strong anchor that will be a draw to tourists and locals alike,” Thomas Blumenthal, the CEO of Gearys, a watch retailer.

The Cheval Blanc isn’t LVMH’s only property on the famed luxury street. In December, the company bought the former 86-room Luxe hotel on Rodeo Drive for $200 million It’s unclear what the retailer plans to do with that property.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsRetail Real EstateRodeo Drive

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Peter Merlone and Bradley Geier of Merlone Geier Partners (Merlone Geier Partners, Google Maps)
    Local investor buys Huntington Beach retail
    Local investor buys Huntington Beach retail
    Mohamed Hadid’s with Franklin Canyon (iStock, Getty)
    Auction date set for Hadid’s Franklin Canyon properties
    Auction date set for Hadid’s Franklin Canyon properties
    Naomi Osaka (Zillow, Getty Images)
    Tennis star Naomi Osaka buys Tarzana mansion
    Tennis star Naomi Osaka buys Tarzana mansion
    Sherman Oaks Galleria and Douglas Emmett CEO Jordan Kaplan (King of Hearts, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, UCLA)
    Douglas Emmett draws $300M on Sherman Oaks Galleria
    Douglas Emmett draws $300M on Sherman Oaks Galleria
    USC football player gets NIL deal with real estate fund
    USC football player gets NIL deal with real estate fund
    USC football player gets NIL deal with real estate fund
    Nicolas Berggruen with 1015 N. Beverly Dr (Zillow, Facebook)
    Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy
    Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy
    GPI Companies’ Cliff Goldstein and Drew Planting; and Nahla Capital's Genghis Hadi (GPI Companies, Common Ground, Google Maps)
    GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condos
    GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condos
    305 Trousdale Place in Beverly Hills (Estately)
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.