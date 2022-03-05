Former LA home of late rocker Chris Cornell lists for $10M

The former Los Angeles home of late grunge rock pioneer Chris Cornell is on the market for $9.9 million.

Belgian socialite Christine Snider-Decroix has listed the modernist Beverly Crest home where the lead singer for the rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave lived with his wife, Vicky Karayiannas, from 2005 to 2013, the New York Post reported.

The couple sold the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 2791 Ellison Drive, located in the hills south of Mulholland Drive, to Snider-Decroix for $5.1 million ahead of their move to Miami, five years before Cornell’s death at age 52. They bought the house for $4.2 million.

Cornell, a cornerstone of Seattle’s grunge rock movement in the early 1990s, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after a concert in May 2017. His death was ruled a suicide.

Snider-Decroix, a vocalist for the Belgian pop band the Lovelettes, is known for translating Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” to French for an international release of his 1987 album “Bad.”

The ex-wife of late Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers owner Ed Snider, Snider-Decroix also starred in “Les Vraies Housewives,” a French adaptation of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She has lived in the hilltop home for the past nine years.

The 5,806-square-foot home, perched on an acre of land overlooking Benedict Canyon, is billed as “a pristine paradise.”

Built in 1965, the gleaming white house is flanked by palm trees behind a private gate. It opens onto a grand foyer lit by a retractable skylight and a living room topped by 20-foot ceilings and Murano chandeliers handmade in Italy.

The open-concept main floor features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that look out to an infinity pool and the rolling vista below, and the master suite features a fireplace, an expansive terrace, dual bathrooms and a soaking tub.

Amenities include a media room, an office, an entertainment bar, a space for a gym and a full security system — as well as a 90210 zip code.

The modernist home is co-listed by Farrah Brittany and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency.

[New York Post] – Dana Bartholomew