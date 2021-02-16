The Beverly Crest mansion of legendary radio DJ Casey Kasem is on the market for $37.9 million.

Kasem and his second wife, Jean, lived on the 2.5-acre estate for over three decades, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing. The 12,000-square-foot home hit the market for $42 million in 2013, a year before Kasem’s death.

The listing comes after a prolonged legal battle between Jean Kasem, her brother-in-law and three of her late husband’s children from a previous marriage. The parties settled the dispute in 2019.

Located at 138 North Mapleton Drive, the home has eight bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.

The property isn’t far from Spelling Manor, the 56,000-square-foot home that set a Los Angeles County price record in 2019 when it sold for $120 million. A comparably-sized mansion in the area sold in December to Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks for $26.2 million.

Kasem’s property includes a heart-shaped pool; Jean Kasem said her late husband had an “affinity for hearts.” The formal garden in the backyard has 1,200 white rose bushes. For years, Casey Kasem hosted American Top 40 music program and signed off each broadcast, “Keep your feet on the ground, and keep reaching for the stars.”

Listing agents David Parnes and James Harris with The Agency pitched the existing mansion as a potential teardown, according to the report. They existing regulations would allow for a 50,000-square-foot to be built there. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch