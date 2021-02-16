Open Menu

Reaching for the stars: Casey Kasem’s mansion lists for $38M

Beverly Crest home of the late DJ legend includes heart-shaped pool, 1K white rose bushes

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 16, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Casey and Jean Kasem and an aerial of the Beverly Crest mansion at 138 N Mapleton Dr (Photos via Getty, Google Maps)
Casey and Jean Kasem and an aerial of the Beverly Crest mansion at 138 N Mapleton Dr (Photos via Getty, Google Maps)

The Beverly Crest mansion of legendary radio DJ Casey Kasem is on the market for $37.9 million.

Kasem and his second wife, Jean, lived on the 2.5-acre estate for over three decades, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing. The 12,000-square-foot home hit the market for $42 million in 2013, a year before Kasem’s death.

The listing comes after a prolonged legal battle between Jean Kasem, her brother-in-law and three of her late husband’s children from a previous marriage. The parties settled the dispute in 2019.

Located at 138 North Mapleton Drive, the home has eight bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.

The property isn’t far from Spelling Manor, the 56,000-square-foot home that set a Los Angeles County price record in 2019 when it sold for $120 million. A comparably-sized mansion in the area sold in December to Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks for $26.2 million.

Kasem’s property includes a heart-shaped pool; Jean Kasem said her late husband had an “affinity for hearts.” The formal garden in the backyard has 1,200 white rose bushes. For years, Casey Kasem hosted American Top 40 music program and signed off each broadcast, “Keep your feet on the ground, and keep reaching for the stars.”

Listing agents David Parnes and James Harris with The Agency pitched the existing mansion as a potential teardown, according to the report. They existing regulations would allow for a 50,000-square-foot to be built there. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
beverly crestCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury listings

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jan Koum and Diana Jenkins with 27560 Pacific Coast Highway (Getty, Google Maps)
WhatsApp co-founder drops $87M on Malibu mansion
WhatsApp co-founder drops $87M on Malibu mansion
Cara and Poppy Delevingne and the Studio City home (Getty, Redfin)
Cara and Poppy Delevingne list Studio City pad
Cara and Poppy Delevingne list Studio City pad
The Seeley Mudd estate with Henry Huntington, General George Patton and USC president Carol Folt (Photos via Douglas Elliman, Wikipedia Commons, Getty, USC)
USC presidential palace hits market for $25M
USC presidential palace hits market for $25M
Big Sean and his Sherman Oaks house (Getty, Redfin)
Rapper Big Sean looks for big payout on Sherman Oaks mansion
Rapper Big Sean looks for big payout on Sherman Oaks mansion
Fredrik Eklund and his Beverly Hills home (Getty, Redfin)
Fredrik Eklund reps himself in $7M Beverly Hills buy
Fredrik Eklund reps himself in $7M Beverly Hills buy
Tyra Banks with her new 4 bedroom coastal home. (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Tyra Banks is smizing at her Malibu beach house buy
Tyra Banks is smizing at her Malibu beach house buy
Steven Udvar-Hazy and Villa Firenze (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Listed for $160M, Villa Firenze estate sells at auction
Listed for $160M, Villa Firenze estate sells at auction
Soleil Moon Frye and 25010 Jim Bridger Road (Getty, Redfin)
Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad
Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.