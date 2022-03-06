Courteney Cox hightailed it from LA home because of ghost

What would you do if the delivery guy said he sees a ghost? For “Friends” star Courteney Cox, it was a simple answer: Sell the house.

That was what Cox, 57, told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his show to promote her comedy-horror series “Shining Vale,” multiple news outlets reported. Asked by Kimmel whether she’d ever had a ghostly experience, she replied, “I have had one. I didn’t believe at first.”

Cox said her home in Laurel Canyon once belonged to burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, who died in 1970, and later to Carole King. The famed singer-songwriter dropped by her old house one day to tell Cox about its troubled past.

“She said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was ‘’Yeah, whatever.’ But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”

Cox said she even held a séance with King, but was too in awe of the singer to hear a word that was said.

“But then I was at the house one day not being a believer,” she said. “And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’

“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’” Cox said. “And he goes, ‘’Because there is someone standing behind you.’

“And I was like, ‘Let’s sell.’ I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again!”

When Kimmel asked if she really sold the house because of the delivery driver, Cox said, “Probably,” adding, “You don’t think of it the same way. You start seeing things.”

