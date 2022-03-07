Open Menu

Production space near Hollywood Burbank Airport hits market

Pair of one-story buildings at 10011 West Alameda Avenue cover 30,000 sf

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 07, 2022 08:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
10011 West Alameda Avenue (Avison Young)
An office and retail complex blocks away from Hollywood Burbank Airport is on the market for $25 million.

The 1.9-acre property at 10011 West Alameda Avenue is the site of two buildings that combine for 30,000-square-foot, according to a listing from brokerage firm Avison Young, which is in charge of marketing the compound.

Half of the square footage in the complex is designated as “high-end post-production space,” according to the listing. A portion of the building was also previously offered for rent, with the rate at $25.80 per square foot on an annual basis.

The current owners of the property are Denis and Milda Gray and a Los Angeles-based entity called Victor Backus and Company, city records show.

A sale of the Burbank property would add to a busy deal sheet for production space in Burbank from the past few months. In September, a partnership composed of San Diego-based Cruzan and South American investment firm Independencia Asset Management paid $37.4 million for 2130 North Hollywood Way, a one-story, 95,000-square-foot complex. In November, Montana Avenue Capital Partners bought a six-building assemblage, with the addresses of 2435-2449 North Naomi Street, for $24 million. The 60,177-square foot complex, which contains editing bays, recording studios, production office and an event space, has since been rebranded as The Foundry.

Avison Young’s Christopher Baer and Sean Konishi hold the listing.




