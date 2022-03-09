Billionaire developer Huang Kangjing has upped the asking price for a Pasadena mansion that was once home to newspaper mogul Philip Chandler.

The Tudor-style mansion at 1200 South Arroyo Boulevard is now on the market for $14.9 million, according to Zillow. It was first listed in August of 2020 for $12.8 million.

The property, also known as the Chandler Estate, was completed in 1915. At that time, it cost only $28,000 to build the home, according to a previous report from Mansion Global. It was built for Philip Chandler, the son of Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler. Philip Chandler died in 1968, according to an obituary in the Los Angeles Times.

The main house on the property is a seven-bed, 10-bath home that was originally designed by Stiles O. Clements, the architect behind the Wiltern Theater and the Mayan Theater. The house, which now spans 9,976 square feet, was enlarged in 1931 with designs from architect Kenneth A. Gordon. The complex also includes a 1,300-square-foot, two-story carriage house. The compound sits on a 3.5-acre lot that occupies an entire block, according to the listing.

Huang Kangjing bought the home for $5.8 million in 2012, records show. According to a 2014 report from LA Weekly, he bought the property for his son Huang Ganyu, who was a University of Southern California student at the time.

The Huangs bought the house in spite of some defects. The most recent previous owner, the widow of a clothing manufacturer, reportedly left the home in a “deteriorated” state.

Huang Kangjing is the founder of development firm LVGEM China. He appeared in the 2020 Hurun Global Real Estate Rich List with property holdings valued at $1.5 billion.

Compass’ Brent Chang, the agent in charge of the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.