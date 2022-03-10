Open Menu

Greenlaw buys church site for Amazon warehouse

Developer pays $58.5M for 177,000 sf building, 21 acres in San Gabriel Valley

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 10, 2022 12:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wilbur Smith and Jeff Bezos with 1211 E. Badillo Street (Getty, Greenlawpartners, CBRE)
Wilbur Smith and Jeff Bezos with 1211 E. Badillo Street (Getty, Greenlawpartners, CBRE)

Developers are getting so desperate for industrial spaces that they are now buying up churches.

Greenlaw Partners bought a former church located on 21 acres in West Covina for $58.45 million, about $2.78 million per acre, property records show. CBRE announced the deal on Thursday, but did not disclose the price.

The Irvine-based developer will convert the site into a warehouse for Amazon under a 12-year lease. The city of West Covina approved the plans in October, provided Greenlaw paid $2.3 million to the city upfront and $300,000 in annual ongoing payments.

Faith Church, which records show previously owned the site, will work with CBRE to look for other sites across Southern California.

Irvine-based Greenlaw will renovate the existing 177,440-square-foot building at 1211 East Badillo Street, into a new industrial facility, according to CBRE. Before it became a church in the 1990s, the site was used for industrial purposes.

“This is one of the largest sites remaining in Los Angeles County for redevelopment,” said CBRE’s Eric Chen, who worked on the deal with Jason Chao and Steven Saunders, adding it was located in the center of the San Gabriel Valley, a major industrial hub.

The deal came out to less than what other firms have paid for industrial redevelopment sites recently. Earlier this year, an affiliate of Ares Management bought a 95-acre shuttered steel mill in the Inland Empire for $313 million — about $3.37 million per acre.

The new development is another example of Greenlaw’s pivot to industrial development over the last couple of years. One of Greenlaw’s most recent developments was also fully leased to Amazon before it opened and subsequently for $128 million to an entity linked to Jane Terry, records show.

The company has also sold off a number of older, office properties in recent months, including a 30-acre office campus in Brea previously occupied by Bank of America for $165 million. Also in Orange County, the company has put a 350,000-square-foot office tower in Orange it owns with Walton Street Capital on the market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amazonindustrial real estateSan Gabriel Valleywarehouseswest covina

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Murad Siam, Hamid Moghadam, and David Mgrublian with 14800 Meridian Parkway (Meridian, IDS, Prologis)
    Cold storage stays hot: Prologis gets $225M in Riverside
    Cold storage stays hot: Prologis gets $225M in Riverside
    Staley Point Capital's Kevin Staley (Staley Point, Google Maps)
    Staley Point grabs more Inland Empire land for industrial
    Staley Point grabs more Inland Empire land for industrial
    From left: Vince Ciavarella, Peter Rooney and Chris Payne of Sares Regis Group (Sares Regis Group, Google Maps)
    Sares Regis gets new loan on Amazon-leased property
    Sares Regis gets new loan on Amazon-leased property
    Dedeaux Properties' Brett Dedeaux and Rishi Thakkar with the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (Dedeaux, Tejon Commerce)
    Dedeaux buys 12 acres at Tejon Ranch commercial wing
    Dedeaux buys 12 acres at Tejon Ranch commercial wing
    New KKR wing buys into LA, OC
    New KKR wing buys into LA, OC
    New KKR wing buys into LA, OC
    IE 3rd in U.S. for large warehouse leases in 2021 (iStock)
    Inland Empire No. 3 in U.S. for large warehouse leases
    Inland Empire No. 3 in U.S. for large warehouse leases
    ART: Mercury Air Cargo president John Peery and 8900 Bellanca Avenue (Mercury Air Cargo, Mohr Partners)
    Key logistics link leases 163K sf site near LAX
    Key logistics link leases 163K sf site near LAX
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.