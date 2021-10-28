Open Menu

Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley

Price of 290K sf distribution facility on 44 acres up four-fold after renovation, lease deal

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 28, 2021 08:23 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, in front of 400 National Way, Simi Valley, CA (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)

A 290,000-square-foot, 44-acre Amazon distribution center in Simi Valley has traded hands for $128 million, eight times what it sold for a year ago.

Newport Beach-based Greenlaw Partners sold the property to an unnamed family office, according to Newmark, which represented the developer and announced the deal this week.

Greenlaw last year paid Los Angeles-based Rising Realty Partners $16 million for the property, which once was occupied by Bank of America. Greenlaw spent another $17 million on renovations before signing Amazon to a 15-year lease.

The facility is located at 400 National Way, just across the Ventura County line, about 50 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles. The e-commerce giant moved in recently as part of a broader push for its distribution operations in Southern California

In a statement, Newmark said the property “represents an extraordinary example” of a partnership between a project developer and tenant “in the burgeoning North Los Angeles submarket.”

The Commercial Observer reported that the buyer was an entity tied to Cancilla Properties, a firm based in Costa Mesa, with Westbrook Partners in New York part of the deal on the seller side.

Since the onset of the pandemic Amazon has expanded rapidly in much of the country, including in Southern California, where it is busy extending a push that began a few years ago and is now reaching well beyond the core of Los Angeles.

This week, the West Covina City Council approved plans to redevelop a church property into one Amazon distribution center. In August Amazon also signed a lease for a 200,000 square-foot warehouse in Moorpark, which followed another lease signing for a Santa Clarita facility.

Read more





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amazonindustrial real estateLA Retailwarehouse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman and one of the industrial properties (LoopNet, CenterPoint)
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam with an illustration of last month's El Sereno warehouse fire (Twitter/NOT_INTO_IT, iStock, Getty)
    Prologis on hook for mystery stink in Carson?
    Prologis on hook for mystery stink in Carson?
    Rockefeller Group CEO Daniel Moore and Harvill Logistics Center (Rockefeller Group)
    Rockefeller’s new industrial equation comes to $57.5M in IE
    Rockefeller’s new industrial equation comes to $57.5M in IE
    Greenlaw ponies up for OK to develop 177k sf Amazon hub in San Gabriel Valley
    Greenlaw ponies up for OK to develop 177k sf Amazon hub in San Gabriel Valley
    Greenlaw ponies up for OK to develop 177k sf Amazon hub in San Gabriel Valley
    CenterPoint Properties Senior Vice President, Regional Manager Bob Andrews and the warehouse (CenterPoint, LoopNet)
    CenterPoint scoops up Torrance warehouse
    CenterPoint scoops up Torrance warehouse
    Duke Realty fills 199K sf spec warehouse with e-commerce wholesaler
    Duke Realty fills 199K sf spec warehouse with e-commerce wholesaler
    Duke Realty fills 199K sf spec warehouse with e-commerce wholesaler
    The industrial space with Scout Capital Partners CEO Vincent Signorello (Google Maps, Scout)
    Miami-based cold storage firm acquires 350K sf warehouse in City of Industry for $117M
    Miami-based cold storage firm acquires 350K sf warehouse in City of Industry for $117M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.