Open Menu

Gemdale buys into Agoura Hills office complex

China-based firm acquires 114K sf office campus with Harbor Associates

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 16, 2022 01:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Harbor Associates co-founders Justin Loiacono, Joon Choi and Paul Miszkowicz; Gemdale USA co-president Michael Daly (Harbor Associates, Gemdale USA, iStock)

Gemdale, one of China’s largest real estate developers, has bought into an office campus in Agoura Hills.

Gemdale’s U.S. division teamed up with Harbor Associates to buy a 114,000-square-foot complex at 30401 Agoura Road for $29.7 million, after Harbor’s previous partner on the property divested, according to a Wednesday announcement.

In January 2020, Harbor Associates teamed up with Kansas City-based investment firm Platform Ventures to buy the office park from Blackstone for $21.95 million, records show.

Platform Ventures is now exiting the investment “after meeting its business plan,” Harbor Associates said in its release.

Harbor Associates, which focuses on value-add office properties, has already converted part of the property into lab space.

Gemdale’s new financing — made through a second value-add fund — will be used to renovate the property to add amenities for life science and biotech tenants. The six-acre property also includes parking for 193 vehicles.

Around 94 percent of the property is currently leased, according to Harbor Associates. For the remaining space, the companies will target biotechnology and life science companies that have opened offices in the Conejo Valley which takes in Thousand Oaks and other areas along the Los Angeles County-Ventura County line. Amgen, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Allergan all have a substantial presence in the area.

Gemdale has been buying and selling in Los Angeles in recent months. In October, the company bought an office property in Hollywood leased to Netflix up for sale for $90 million. The property eventually sold in February for $93 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA Office MarketLife Sciences

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Office to industrial trend likely to be “minimal”: Prologis
    Office to industrial trend likely to be “minimal”: Prologis
    Law firms take more space at Silverstein’s US Bank Tower
    Law firms take more space at Silverstein’s US Bank Tower
    Law firms take more space at Silverstein’s US Bank Tower
    5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park with Staley Point Capitals Kevin Staley and Bain Capitals Andrew Terris (Bain Capital, Staley Point Capital, Google Maps)
    Staley Point, Bain add to OC industrial portfolio
    Staley Point, Bain add to OC industrial portfolio
    Hatchspaces JV plans biomanufacturing on Westside
    Hatchspaces JV plans biomanufacturing on Westside
    Hatchspaces JV plans biomanufacturing on Westside
    From left: Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz in front of the shuttered Standard at 8300 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Ian Schrager, Ed Scheetz in deal for Standard Hollywood
    Ian Schrager, Ed Scheetz in deal for Standard Hollywood
    10011 West Alameda Avenue (Avison Young)
    Production space near Hollywood Burbank Airport hits market
    Production space near Hollywood Burbank Airport hits market
    EQ Office CEO Lisa Picard and 5601 Lindero Canyon Road (EQ Office, Google Maps)
    Blackstone unit sells Westlake Village office complex to apartment developer
    Blackstone unit sells Westlake Village office complex to apartment developer
    Hines makes first foray into studio real estate
    Hines makes first foray into studio real estate
    Hines makes first foray into studio real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.