Open Menu

Niami schedules tour in last-ditch try to save The One

Seeks fast cash from would-be investors days before bankruptcy hearing on $126M sale at auction

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 16, 2022 08:34 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nile Niami and The One (Getty)
Nile Niami and The One (Getty)

Spec developer Nile Niami is expected to conduct a tour of The One today in hopes of enticing would-be investors to fund a last-ditch bid to halt its $126 million sale out of bankruptcy.

This high-marquee project, its bankruptcy and the drama of its auction have raised eyebrows among residential real estate veterans.

“It’s beyond a Hail Mary–it’s a wish and prayer,” said Stephen Shapiro, co-founder of Westside Estate Agency, a leading luxury real estate agency that has not been involved in The One. “But you got to give him credit for not giving up.”

Representatives of Niami said the tour of the Bel Air megamansion was set for today at 5 p.m., as of this writing.

The developer at one point put a $500 million price tag on the 3.8-acre hilltop spread, which features amenities that include a 64-foot indoor pool, night club, 10,000-square-foot sky deck and wellness center, among others.

The goal of the tour, according to a representative of Niami, is to raise $250 million in minimum increments of $100,000. Niami is offering a return of 50 percent to investors, with a plan to hold events at the property part of the pitch. Commitments are due at 2 p.m. today, and “all qualified investors” and members of the press” have been invited to the tour three hours after the deadline.

The 11th-hour attempt to retain control of The One follows several others by Niami, including one that would have issued cryptocurrency backed by the project.

The latest scheme comes amid various claims by debtors and other interested parties that the recent auction won by fashion mogul Richard Saghian came in too low and should have been delayed due to the war in Ukraine and its effects on the global pool of billionaires likely to pursue such properties.

Today’s comes about 48 hours ahead of a March 18 hearing, where a bankruptcy judge is expected to sort through various claims and consider Saghian’s request to have the sale declared final.

Westside Estate Agency’s Shapiro noted that Niami would have to get court approval to buy back The One. Then he’d also have to work with debtors who have control over the megamansion’s fate. There’s also the matter of wealthy neighbors who might not want to live in the same neighborhood as an estate with a nightclub.

“I’d be surprised if he can raise $250 million so quickly,” Shapiro said. “People with a lot of money like to do their due diligence.”

A call and an email to Niami’s lawyer requesting comment were not returned.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcyNile NiamiThe One

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nile Niami and The One (Getty)
    Niami cancels tour of The One
    Niami cancels tour of The One
    The One (Concierge Auctions, iStock)
    Hold the housewarming on The One
    Hold the housewarming on The One
    The One sold but not settled on commissions
    The One sold but not settled on commissions
    The One sold but not settled on commissions
    Richard Saghian and The One at 944 Airole Way in Bel-Air (Getty, Concierge Auctions)
    Fashion Nova founder Saghian goes biggest, gets The One
    Fashion Nova founder Saghian goes biggest, gets The One
    The One in Bel Air. (TheOneBelAir.com)
    Let me be The One: Bel Air mega-mansion sells for discounted $126M
    Let me be The One: Bel Air mega-mansion sells for discounted $126M
    Nile Niami and the mansion (Getty, Concierge Auctions)
    Niami’s The One goes for $126M at auction
    Niami’s The One goes for $126M at auction
    $70M top bid with clock ticking on The One
    $70M top bid with clock ticking on The One
    $70M top bid with clock ticking on The One
    Joseph Englanoff in front of 9330 Flicker Way (Williams & Williams Estates Group, Getty Images)
    Sales hookah: Spec mansion in Hollywood Hills comes with smoking lounge
    Sales hookah: Spec mansion in Hollywood Hills comes with smoking lounge
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.