OC developer proposes 42-unit condo complex in Whittier

Mission Pacific Land eyes townhome-style units on former Marie Callender’s site

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 16, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
9829 La Serna Drive (Hermann Design Group and WHA)

A developer has proposed replacing a shuttered Marie Callender’s restaurant in Whittier with 42 townhomes.

Newport Beach-based Mission Pacific Land Company is seeking to redevelop a corner lot at 9829 La Serna Drive with 42 townhome-style condos, Urbanize Los Angeles reported, based on a city environmental report.

Plans call for a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes with two-car garages. Construction is expected to begin next year.

The La Serna Townhomes project is designed by William Hezmalhalch Architects, based in Newport Beach. It will include a series of six, three-story Mediterranean-style buildings flanked by trees.

Hermann Design Group, based in Palm Desert, is the landscape architect for the project, designing its central recreation area and dog park.

The project site is a few miles east of the Whittier Greenway, where Downey-based Florence Homes is planning a similar residential development on Greenleaf Avenue, according to Urbanize.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




