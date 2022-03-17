The development of a 28-unit apartment building on a hillside just off Cahuenga Boulevard in Studio City can proceed after the rejection of an appeal from neighbors who objected to the destruction of single-family homes.

The five-story complex now under construction replaces a string of homes at 3649-3657 Regal Place, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project was entitled in 2019 by Ellia Thompson.

The project, containing 28 units atop a 56-car parking garage, withstood an appeal by neighboring homeowners, who listed a wide array of objections – including the scale and design of the proposed building and a loss of neighborhood character.

A staff report to the City Planning Commission recommended the appeal be denied.

Labyrinth Design Studio designed the project, which features stepped building heights that follow the contours of the surrounding hillside. Renderings portray a gray contemporary structure with balconies and terrace decks, highlighted by flat and gable roofs in brown trim.

Approved plans include Transit-Oriented Communities incentives that permit a larger building than allowed by zoning regulations. In exchange, four of the apartments will be reserved for rent by lower-income households, replacing the four units replaced by the new construction.

The project site lies across the US-101 freeway corridor from Universal City, where a 400,000-square-foot NBCUniversal office campus is under construction and an expansion of the Hilton Universal City hotel is in the works, with the addition of a 17-story tower.

