Open Menu

28-unit apartment complex set to rise just off Cahuenga

City rejects attempt by neighbors to block hillside project in Studio City

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 17, 2022 01:56 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of project at 3649-3657 Regal Place in Studio City ( L.A. Department of City Planning, Google Maps)

The development of a 28-unit apartment building on a hillside just off Cahuenga Boulevard in Studio City can proceed after the rejection of an appeal from neighbors who objected to the destruction of single-family homes.

The five-story complex now under construction replaces a string of homes at 3649-3657 Regal Place, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project was entitled in 2019 by Ellia Thompson.

The project, containing 28 units atop a 56-car parking garage, withstood an appeal by neighboring homeowners, who listed a wide array of objections – including the scale and design of the proposed building and a loss of neighborhood character.

A staff report to the City Planning Commission recommended the appeal be denied.

Labyrinth Design Studio designed the project, which features stepped building heights that follow the contours of the surrounding hillside. Renderings portray a gray contemporary structure with balconies and terrace decks, highlighted by flat and gable roofs in brown trim.

Approved plans include Transit-Oriented Communities incentives that permit a larger building than allowed by zoning regulations. In exchange, four of the apartments will be reserved for rent by lower-income households, replacing the four units replaced by the new construction.

The project site lies across the US-101 freeway corridor from Universal City, where a 400,000-square-foot NBCUniversal office campus is under construction and an expansion of the Hilton Universal City hotel is in the works, with the addition of a 17-story tower.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsCahuenga BoulevardconstructionEllia ThompsonMultifamilyRegal Placesingle-family homesstudio cityteardown

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kennedy Wilsons' William J. McMorrow (Kennedy Wilson, iStock)
    Kennedy Wilson adds apartment complexes in three states
    Kennedy Wilson adds apartment complexes in three states
    Rendering of 5057 North Klump Avenue (Ken Stockton Architects)
    Developer seeks five-story apartment complex in NoHo
    Developer seeks five-story apartment complex in NoHo
    Lumina Hollywood at 1522 North Gordon Street (Lumina Hollywood)
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Reports Show OC Cities Are Crazy Expensive (iStock)
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke and CEO Jeff Shell with a rendering of the office project (NBCUniversal)
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    Sora, a new 5-story building at 417 Centinela Ave. (Trulia, iStock)
    CIM buys apartment building near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
    CIM buys apartment building near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
    Dan Yukelson of AAGLA (Optimum Seismic)
    Eviction moratorium case edges closer to Supreme Court
    Eviction moratorium case edges closer to Supreme Court
    From left: Phil Hamburger and Dan Yukelson (NCLA, Optimum Seismic, iStock)
    Can LA landlords get to Supreme Court on evictions?
    Can LA landlords get to Supreme Court on evictions?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.