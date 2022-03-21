Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo list Pacific Palisades estate for $57M

Musician Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have listed their 16,000-square-foot estate in Pacific Palisades for $57 million.

The Grammy winner and producer and his supermodel wife are selling their 10-bedroom, 14-bath property at 1700 N. Remos Dr., Dirt.com reported.

They bought the estate in early 2019 from divorced couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $32 million. Affleck and Garner picked up the property from producer Brian Grazer in 2009 for $17.6 million.

Built and designed by architect Cliff May in the late 1930s, the estate with three buildings was once owned by Gregory Peck.

Levine and Prinsloo remodeled the ranch house spread with mother-and-son Clements Design, based in Hollywood, and landscape architect Mark Rios, based in Leimert Park.

A 9,000-square-foot main house sits at the end of a long gated driveway in the Riviera neighborhood. The five-bedroom, eight-bath home has plaster walls, natural light wood floors and soaring ceilings.

Amenities include a Dolby Digital movie theater/arcade, a gourmet kitchen with walk-in fridge and a stone-clad bath with dual vanities, sauna, and wet room. Walls of glass give sweeping views from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown.

A four-bedroom guest house has a kitchen, living and dining rooms. There’s a separate yoga/office building and gym.

Outside, there’s a large glade, resort-style pool and spa, fire pit, basketball court and chicken coop.

Agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Levine and Prinsloo have made millions flipping homes in Southern California.

Last March, the couple paid $22.7 million for a century-old estate in Montecito, and sold the 5.2-acre property three months later for $28.5 million.

In 2018, they bought a Beverly Hills estate for $34 million, and sold it a year later to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $45 million.

[Dirt.com] – Dana Bartholomew