A developer has filed plans to build a 22-story apartment complex on a parking lot in Koreatown.

Berendo, based in Westchester, has proposed building a 343-unit building, while retaining the building next door for shops and restaurants at 636 – 646 S. Berendo St., Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project is managed by Wayne R. Johnson, based in Beverly Hills.

The tower would include a 7,210-square-foot rooftop deck, as well as a fitness center, a library, business center, and lounge. A two-level underground parking garage would contain 45 cars.

Plans call for keeping more than 33,000 square feet of commercial space in an existing two-story building south of the tower, now part of the project site.

The beige, 265-foot tall tower is designed by HansonLA, based in Marina del Rey. Corner windows aim to create depth, while enhancing views of Downtown and the Hollywood Hills. Apartment balconies jut from two sides of the building.

“The rhythmic articulation of the facades is appropriately scaled to create a pattern over the facade that doesn’t become too transparent in respect to the surrounding context,” the architect says.

The complex just north of Wilshire Boulevard will contain studio units of 380 square feet, with one-bedroom units between 585 and 885 square feet.

Berendo has requested Transit Oriented Communities development incentives allowing greater density and floor area than allowed by zoning, in addition to less open space, setbacks and parking. In exchange, 38 of the apartments would rent to extremely low-income level households – where a single tenant would earn less than $24,850 a year.

The proposed project adds to recent high-rise developments near the Wilshire/Vermont subway station in Koreatown, Urbanize L.A. reported.

They include a 38-story building being built at 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue, and a 41-story tower planned for 6th Street and Shatto Place. A seven-story apartment complex is also in the works on Westmoreland Avenue, between W. 4th and W. 5th streets.

