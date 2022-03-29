Open Menu

Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing

Former supermarket site, adjacent lots eyed for 344 condominiums, apartments

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 29, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Whittier (City of Whittier, iStock)
Whittier (City of Whittier, iStock)

The site of a former Alpha Beta supermarket in Whittier will be redeveloped as part of a $200-million mixed-use housing project, with hundreds of new condominiums and apartments.

The City of Whittier has selected Uptown Partners to redevelop eight city-owned lots, including the location of a long-ago demolished Alpha Beta on Hadley Street, between Comstock and Milton avenues, the Whittier Daily News reported.

The nearly 7 acres of vacant lots will be redeveloped with three- to five-story buildings containing a total of 229 condominiums and 115 affordable apartments, and about 5,000 square-feet of commercial space, according to a city report. It pegged the value at about $200 million.

The 3.5-acre Alpha Beta site will include a small urban park. Overall, there would be 500 spaces set aside for parking.

The redevelopment project will feature affordable housing, including 25 condominiums for moderate income households. Of the apartments, 26 will be rented to moderate-income tenants, and 86 to very low-income households, with a unit set aside for a manager.

Uptown Community Partners includes a consortium of builders and designers made up of City Ventures, based in Commerce; Thomas Safran and Associates, based in Brentwood; Gentefy, based in Montebello, and Santa Ana-based SVA Architects.

Together, they’ve built 26,000 housing units, mostly in California, including infill market-rate and affordable condominiums and apartments.

Whittier Councilman Fernando Dutra said the project will be dense – and called that a good thing.

“It’s important we not be afraid of density,” Dutra said. “Uptown needs the density so we can change the look of Uptown so we can attract residents who will spend money in our restaurants and shops.”

[Whittier Daily News] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
