Open Menu

Ask on OC apartment complex points to continued heat

184-unit priced at $458K per unit after three decades in dentist’s portfolio

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 31, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Castlewood Park (Marcusmillichap, iStock)
Castlewood Park (Marcusmillichap, iStock)

For the first time since the Clinton administration, the 184-unit, multifamily Castlewood Park Apartments in Orange County is up for sale.

The Leeson Group of Marcus & Millichap listed Castlewood Park in the city of Buena Park for $84.2 million. The seller is Newcastle Enterprises, based in Huntington Beach. Newcastle, helmed by dentist Leonard S. Carlin, acquired the property in 1994 for $1.7 million.

Buena Park has a population of 80,000 or so spread along the 91 Freeway, on the boundary between Los Angeles and Orange counties. The 184-unit complex, located about a five-minute drive from the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park, features unit floor plans of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. About half of its units are townhomes.

The asking prices come to about $458,000 per unit, offering another indicator of strength for rentals in north Orange County. The two-year-old high-end apartment complex in Fullerton–just east of Buena Park–fetched a record price in late 2021.

According to a 2022 Marcus & Milichap investment forecast for multifamily properties, Orange County has the distinction of being the nation’s tightest market for apartments. That follows prior reports on OC, where vacancy vacancy rate has been less than 2 percent for high-end and mid-tier apartments.

The forecast predicted that the market is likely to remain tight as everything from supply shortages in building materials to rising interest rates indicate costs of for-sale housing will remain high.

Castlewood Park’s listing agents noted that the compound’s exterior went through extensive renovation recently. The original wood siding exteriors were replaced with stacked stone. The compound’s amenities feature a garage, a carport, surface parking, on-site laundry, a playground and swimming pools.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Multifamilyorange countyresidential real estatevacancy

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Patrick Whitesell and 545 South Mapleton Drive in Holby Hills (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Endeavor’s Whitesell turns up as buyer of $43M estate
    Endeavor’s Whitesell turns up as buyer of $43M estate
    Billionaire Alec Gores sells 31K sf estate in Beverly Park
    Billionaire Alec Gores sells 31K sf estate in Beverly Park
    Billionaire Alec Gores sells 31K sf estate in Beverly Park
    English pop singer Robbie Williams (RedFin)
    Robbie Williams buys ‘Funny Girl’ estate in Holmby Hills
    Robbie Williams buys ‘Funny Girl’ estate in Holmby Hills
    Whittier (City of Whittier, iStock)
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    620 Arkell Dr., Beverly Hills (Compass)
    Latest spec mansion touts views, looks for $88M in Beverly Hills
    Latest spec mansion touts views, looks for $88M in Beverly Hills
    Santa Monica estate with ties to “Godmother” listed for $22 million
    Santa Monica estate with ties to “Godmother” listed for $22 million
    Santa Monica estate with ties to “Godmother” listed for $22 million
    Aera Energy's Erik Bartsch and renderings of Brea 265 (Aera Energy, Brea 265)
    Oil company moves forward on 1,100-home project in north OC
    Oil company moves forward on 1,100-home project in north OC
    Byron Allen in front of 1118 Calle Vista Drive (left) and 1116 Calle Vista Drive (right) (Getty Images, Compass, Redfin)
    Media entrepreneur Byron Allen picks up a pair of homes in Beverly Hills
    Media entrepreneur Byron Allen picks up a pair of homes in Beverly Hills
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.