One-Time ‘Scrubs’ regular lands role with Compass

A generation of TV viewers know Robert Maschio as the fictional character Todd “The Todd” Quinlan, a doctor always ready with an inappropriate joke on the hit TV show Scrubs, which ran from 2001 to 2010.

Homebuyers in Santa Monica will get to know Maschio as a real estate broker affiliated with Compass. Maschio will officially start working with Compass on April 4.

Maschio, 55, retired from acting more than 5 years ago. Since 2017, he had been selling homes with his Rob Maschio Real Estate, primarily affiliated with Bulldog Realtors.

Maschio said he gravitated to Compass because he was impressed with their back-office support for agents.

“They have a Yoda for social media– they have a Yoda for marketing,” Maschio said, referring to a guru character in the Star Wars movie franchise. “I’m really excited. I’m busy now. But with the backing of a big nationwide company, I think I’ll be busier. I think Compass is the future of real estate.”

Parker Beatty, a Compass regional vice president, said that the firm was thrilled to bring Maschio aboard.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Santa Monica office and surrounding beach city agent community.”

Maschio is not the only alum from the TV business at Compass. Former actor Dave Edwards, and TV hosts Carmine Sabatella and Kelly Edwards also work with Compass.

It will be a much different experience from how he started, earning his real estate license and then posting his own real estate signs on lawns.

He reported getting double takes from people who registered shock at seeing a cast member of a popular TV show doing grunt work.

“It’s gotten me work , but I never lead with it,” Maschio said of his fame. “I only talk about it after someone brings it up and I can make a connection through it.”

Scrubs fans got hints that Maschio was considering working with Compass in February during the “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald” podcast earlier this year. During the podcast, former Scrubs leads Zach Braff and Donald Faison placed a FaceTime call to Maschio just when he was sitting at a Compass office waiting to talk to Compass executives. Maschio was asked if he was at a job interview. Maschio wouldn’t confirm or deny, but rumors spread among show fans who loved his character, and ahem, real estate.

Maschio said he will continue to focus on selling homes in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park and surrounding neighborhoods such as Venice, Pacific Palisades and Marina Del Rey. He’ll also continue to focus on keeping a community point of view.

“I just want to do a good job for people, Being an agent is a huge responsibility. I want to do the best for people who are buying homes and need to go to the next chapter of their lives. I just want to do the best job for people and be recognized for it,” he said.