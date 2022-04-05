Open Menu

Design pedigree on market as classic Pasadena home lists for first time

Mid-century modern commissioned by late president of ArtCenter College of Design seeks $1,400 psf

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 05, 2022 03:59 PM
TRD Staff
The l Don Kubly with 215 La Vereda Road (Art Center College of Design, Crosby Doe Associates)

A mid-century modern home in Pasadena built by the late Don Kubly, a former president of ArtCenter College of Design, is on the market for the first time in its 67-year history.

The 2,156-square-foot home at 215 La Vereda Rd. is listed for the first time since it was built in 1965, the Pasadena Star-News reported, with an asking price of $3 million.
Kubly and his wife, Sally, commissioned modernist architect Craig Ellwood to design the post-and-beam house in wood and glass.

The Kublys, pleased with Ellwood, then helped hire him to design the Art Center’s hillside campus in Pasadena, according to the listing. It opened in 1976 and was designated a local historic landmark by Pasadena.

The house drew raves of its own.

“Ellwood rendered a transparent horizontal box and elevated it like a pavilion amidst the massive gum and oak trees shading the site,” according to the listing.

Don Kubly died in 2011 at 93. Sally Kubly died last month at 96.

Their home, built in a neighborhood where several Case Study architects designed houses, has four bedrooms, two Jack-and-Jill bathrooms and an open floor plan with wood floors and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass.

Sliding walls can open or close the kitchen to the dining room. There’s a backyard deck and swimming pool, all on nearly two-thirds of an acre.

John Jacob Matthes of Crosby Doe Associates holds the listing.

[Pasadena Star-News] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
