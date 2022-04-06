Manhattan West Real Estate Group is seeking approval for a ground-up apartment complex at the corner of North Alvarado Street and West Kent Street in the Silver Lake district northwest of Downtown Los Angeles.

The developer has been focused primarily on value-add multifamily and industrial properties in recent years. The proposed development in Silver Lake would rise on several plots with several vacant homes and an outdoor basketball court, according to application.

The plan calls for the demolition of the house to make room for a five- story residential building of 55 units, including six studio apartments, 37 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Five of the units will be reserved for extremely low income tenants.

Warren Techentin Architecture, based in Silver Lake, is slated to work on the project and has worked on renderings for the proposed building, although no renderings have been released yet.

The proposed building also features common areas that can be used for recreation, such as a fitness area, rooftop terrace, balcony areas, as well as an open-air, landscaped courtyard with tables and benches.

The proposed project also calls for 40 parking spaces in a two-level garage. The complex also will include parking for 46 bicycles.

The proposal included a transit oriented communities project entitlement, which encourages construction in locations near public transportation. The site is located near Los Angeles’ Metro bus stops, and the Alvarado onramp for the 101 freeway.