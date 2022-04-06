Open Menu

City of LA to pay $3M to firefighters who complained of shoddy building inspections

Plaintiffs said they faced harassment as retaliation for speaking out

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 06, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles (iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
Los Angeles (iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)

The City of Los Angeles will pay $3 million to a group of firefighters who said they were punished after blowing the whistle on shoddy building inspections.

The City Council on Tuesday agreed to the settlement in response to a lawsuit brought by the group of firefighters who alleged they faced retaliation after reporting misconduct in the Fire Prevention Bureau.

About half a dozen firefighters said in a 2017 lawsuit that untrained fire inspectors took part in rushed or incomplete building inspections as part of a Los Angeles Fire Department “Operation Catch-Up.”

The program followed a 2015 Times report on a backlog of overdue inspections.

The firefighters’ complaints were also depicted in a 2016 Times story in which they accused Fire Prevention Bureau officials of cutting corners by using poorly trained firefighters who were coaxed by supervisors to relax safety rules and overlook violations during inspections.

The result, the inspectors said, was that apartments, hospitals, studios, high rises and other buildings across Los Angeles had been improperly declared safe.

The firefighters said they faced harassment and discrimination from the city for speaking out about the shoddy work.

One said the fire department made a list of all attendees of a union meeting after a firefighter complained about the inspection process, the complaint states. Another firefighter said his position was cut after he reported unlawful billing practices in the unit that inspects high-rises. He was moved to a fire station and had his pay cut by $50,000.

A department investigation into the claims found “insufficient evidence to sustain any charges” that the department had cut corners during the inspection process.

The settlement is the second in a lawsuit involving the Fire Prevention Bureau in recent years.

Former Fire Marshal John Vidovich, who is mentioned in the lawsuit as running “Operation Catch-Up” and is accused by the firefighters of threatening them, sued the city in 2017. The city paid him $800,000 to settle his complaint, in which he alleged he was pushed out of his job by the LAFD union after exposing “illegal and fraudulent acts” by inspectors.

Vidovich testified he found fire inspectors falsifying and destroying records and demanding unnecessary overtime. An investigation sustained one of his allegations but not another.

[Los Angeles Times]Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fire Prevention BureaulawsuitLos AngelesLos Angeles Fire DepartmentretaliationSettlementshoddy inspections

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo from the May 16th fire in the 200 block of East 3rd Street with LAFD's Captain Victor Aguirre (Getty, LAFD)
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Josh Flagg and the new property on Bedford Drive in Beverley Hills (Josh Flagg, Getty)
    “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg pays $9.2M for Beverly Hills pad
    “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg pays $9.2M for Beverly Hills pad
    (iStock)
    Audit finds flaws in state’s housing allocation goals
    Audit finds flaws in state’s housing allocation goals
    Study shows 78 percent of Southern California is zoned for single-family homes(UC Berkeley, iStock)
    UC study sees harm in high rates of single family zoning
    UC study sees harm in high rates of single family zoning
    Courteney Cox hightailed it from LA home because of ghost
    Courteney Cox hightailed it from LA home because of ghost
    Courteney Cox hightailed it from LA home because of ghost
    Rick Caruso (Getty Images)
    Caruso’s call: Tout real estate credentials or camouflage?
    Caruso’s call: Tout real estate credentials or camouflage?
    Arte Moreno with Angel's Stadium (Getty, iStock)
    Civil trial over $320M Angel Stadium development deal set
    Civil trial over $320M Angel Stadium development deal set
    (Los Angeles Conservancy, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    State to LA: rezone for 250K new homes or else
    State to LA: rezone for 250K new homes or else
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.