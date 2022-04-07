Open Menu

GPI looks for big return on 110K sf Burbank medical complex

Asks $115M for two buildings with 97% occupancy

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 07, 2022 11:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GPI Companies’ Drew Planting and Cliff Goldstein (GPI, Loopnet)
GPI Companies’ Drew Planting and Cliff Goldstein (GPI, Loopnet)

UPDATED, April 7, 2022, 12:31 p.m.: GPI Companies is looking to more than double its money on two medical office buildings in Burbank.

The L.A.-based commercial investor has put a two-building complex at 2601 and 2625 West Alameda Avenue up for sale, with an asking price of $115 million, according to Real Estate Alert. GPI Companies declined to comment.

The company bought the two buildings, which total 110,000 square feet in size, for $48 million in 2016, public records show. Volwood Management Company sold the properties.

If the property sells at its asking price, GPI Companies would rake in $1,045 per square foot, which would be on par with recent medical office sales across L.A.

In October, Meridian Property and Morgan Stanley purchased a 67,510-square-foot medical office building in Beverly Hills for $81.5 million — around $1,207 per square foot.

Around 97 percent of the building is leased, according to JLL, which is marketing around 2,800 square feet of the property for lease and sublease. Tenants at the complex include Providence Medical Institute, which uses space for a women’s health center, UCLA Health and Quest Diagnostics.

GPI Companies purchased a 51,000-square-foot building at 2701 West Alameda Avenue from Shawn Faeth last year for $23.9 million — its first major deal in Burbank since it bought a 102,000-square-foot building at 2835 North Naomi Street in 2016. GPI sold that property for $42.2 million last year.

Elsewhere in L.A., and outside the office sector, GPI is building a 46-unit  residential complex in West Hollywood, which is set to include ground-floor retail and restaurant space.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BurbankGPI CompaniesLA Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Los Angeles (iStock)
    Office vacancy continues upward across LA
    Office vacancy continues upward across LA
    Doug McMillion, president and CEO, Walmart, in front of 5404 Jandy Place (Walmart, CC BY 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps)
    Walmart leases warehouse, creative office in Playa Vista
    Walmart leases warehouse, creative office in Playa Vista
    Google adds 53K sf in Playa Vista
    Google adds 53K sf in Playa Vista
    Google adds 53K sf in Playa Vista
    CTRL Collective CEO Charles “Duke” Runnels with 45 South Arroyo Parkway (LinkedIn, Loopnet, iStock)
    Co-working firm CTRL Collective files for bankruptcy
    Co-working firm CTRL Collective files for bankruptcy
    Rexford Industrial Realty’s Howard Schwimmer (left) and Michael Frankel and Laramar Group CEO Jeffrey Elowe (middle) and 21415 Plummer Street (Rexford, Laramar, Google Maps)
    Rexford envisions 2-for-1 deal on Chatsworth office park
    Rexford envisions 2-for-1 deal on Chatsworth office park
    (iStock)
    Demand up sharply, pipeline full for data centers: CBRE
    Demand up sharply, pipeline full for data centers: CBRE
    From left: Amazon's Jeff Bezos; MGM Motion Picture Group's Michael De Luca Christopher Brearton (Getty Images, MGM Motion Picture Group, Saiful Bouquet Structural Engineers)
    Amazon gets prime Beverly Hills space in MGM deal
    Amazon gets prime Beverly Hills space in MGM deal
    From left: Harbor Associates co-founders Justin Loiacono, Joon Choi and Paul Miszkowicz; Gemdale USA co-president Michael Daly (Harbor Associates, Gemdale USA, iStock)
    Gemdale buys into Agoura Hills office complex
    Gemdale buys into Agoura Hills office complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.