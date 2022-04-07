Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg has listed his 30,500-square-foot estate in Beverly Park for $87.5 million.

The 12-bedroom, 20-bath chateau-style mega-mansion is listed at 71 Beverly Park, Dirt.com reported. The “Boogie Nights” star and his wife, model Rhea Durham, built the massive compound in 2014.

Set on more than six acres within the exclusive gated community in the hills close to Mulholland Drive, the Richard Landry-designed estate consists of a main house, guesthouse, poolside cabana and viewing pavilion.

The Beverly Hills Post Office compound also includes a full-size tennis court, five-hole golf course and its own skate park. A motor court wraps around a grassy island and fountain.

The formal mansion has a two-story foyer, which features an elaborate double staircase. It has limestone floors, an elegant living room flanked by two fireplaces, and six sets of French doors. A separate formal dining room has a crystal chandelier, patterned wallpaper and another fireplace.

A wood-paneled library, which stands two stories tall, offers a marble fireplace of its own. There’s another fireplace, one of at least seven in the main house, in the family room, which adjoins the main kitchen and two marble-topped islands.

Amenities include a glass-walled gym, wine cellar with tasting room, movie theater for 15 guests, several wet bars, and a vast glade and grotto-style pool with waterfalls surrounded by formal gardens and mature trees.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

If sold for its asking price, the Wahlberg estate would be the most expensive property in Beverly Park, which includes such celebrities as Sofia Vergara, Justin Bieber, Denzel Washington, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy, The Rock and Magic Johnson.

Last month, billionaire Alec Gores sold his 31,000-square-foot chateau in Beverly Park for $70 million. In January, Adele bought a Beverly Park estate from Sylvester Stallone for $58 million.