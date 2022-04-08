Open Menu

MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month

24.5K sf property now fourth priciest rental in LA County

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 08, 2022 12:30 PM
By Christian Bautista
MeUndies’ Jonathan Shokrian with 909 Hartford Way (LinkedIn, Zillow, iStock)

Jonathan Shokrian, the founder of underwear retailer MeUndies, is renting out a Beverly Hills mansion that his family has owned for decades, The Real Deal has learned.

Located at 909 Hartford Way near the Beverly Hills Hotel, the 24,500-square-foot property has been listed for $200,000 per month, according to Zillow, making it the fourth most expensive rental property in L.A. County currently on the market.

909 Hartford Way (Zillow)

A Marmol Radziner-designed mansion in Malibu with a rental price tag of $400,000 per month is currently the most expensive rental on the market across the county. Only 12 properties are currently listed for more than $150,000 on the market, according to Zillow.

The asset is owned by trusts named after Jonathan Shokrian and other members of the Shokrian family, public records show. Sasha Shokrian and Elishia Shokrian Bolour are listed as other trustees for the property. All three were signatories on a $16 million mortgage for the home last October.

The property was previously owned by the family patriarch, developer Elias Shokrian. He bought the home for $3.9 million in 1989, according to several listing sites. Elias Shokrian transferred the property to his children in June 2015, records show.

When reached for comment, a representative for Jonathan Shokrian said that the MeUndies founder has nothing to do with the listing.

The Hartford Way property contains an eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion that was completed in 2010. It includes a bowling alley, movie theater, gym, billiards room and a spa with an indoor pool.

909 Hartford Way (Zillow)

The home, which went on the market on March 3, adds to the list of high-priced rentals in Los Angeles’ wealthiest enclaves.

Last month, a Beverly Hills home previously rented by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, went back on the market. That home, located at 952 North Alpine Drive, is currently asking $125,000 per month. Another Beverly Hills mansion, at 54 Beverly Park Way, is now asking $165,000 per month.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.