Proponents for rent control in Pasadena have collected more than 15,000 signatures in a bid to put the issue on the November ballot.

The 15,352 signatures, gathered by more than 300 volunteers in late March, must be verified by city leaders before it makes the ballot, allowing registered voters in Pasadena to vote on a rent control and “just cause” charter amendment, the Pasadena Star-News reported. Advocates expect officials will certify the minimum threshold of 13,366 signatures for placement on the November ballot.

The rent control measure seeks to limit rent increases to 75 percent of the annual increase in Consumer Price Index, set up a Pasadena Rental Housing Board, and provide guidelines for “just cause” evictions.

If passed, the amendment would require a tenant be provided relocation assistance if a landlord is reclaiming an apartment or removing a unit from the rental market. An online rental registry of all rental properties in the city would be created, also listing other data, including any violations of building codes and regulations.

The Pasadena Tenants Union and other backers say the proposed charter amendment would create strong protections for tenants in a city where 57 percent of households rent. Half of Pasadena tenants pay more than 30 percent of their income in rent, while a quarter contribute more than 50 percent.

The cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood have rent control regulations. Last fall, Santa Ana became Orange County’s first city to enact a rent control law. Other jurisdictions have already instituted eviction protections similar to Santa Ana’s, including Los Angeles County, Inglewood, and Culver City.

[Pasadena Star-News] – Dana Bartholomew