Open Menu

Push for rent control in Pasadena

Measure would ask voters to tie hikes to Consumer Price Index

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 12, 2022 12:07 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

Proponents for rent control in Pasadena have collected more than 15,000 signatures in a bid to put the issue on the November ballot.

The 15,352 signatures, gathered by more than 300 volunteers in late March, must be verified by city leaders before it makes the ballot, allowing registered voters in Pasadena to vote on a rent control and “just cause” charter amendment, the Pasadena Star-News reported. Advocates expect officials will certify the minimum threshold of 13,366 signatures for placement on the November ballot.

The rent control measure seeks to limit rent increases to 75 percent of the annual increase in Consumer Price Index, set up a Pasadena Rental Housing Board, and provide guidelines for “just cause” evictions.

If passed, the amendment would require a tenant be provided relocation assistance if a landlord is reclaiming an apartment or removing a unit from the rental market. An online rental registry of all rental properties in the city would be created, also listing other data, including any violations of building codes and regulations.

The Pasadena Tenants Union and other backers say the proposed charter amendment would create strong protections for tenants in a city where 57 percent of households rent. Half of Pasadena tenants pay more than 30 percent of their income in rent, while a quarter contribute more than 50 percent.

The cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood have rent control regulations. Last fall, Santa Ana became Orange County’s first city to enact a rent control law. Other jurisdictions have already instituted eviction protections similar to Santa Ana’s, including Los Angeles County, Inglewood, and Culver City. 

[Pasadena Star-News] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ballot measureConsumer Price IndexPasadenarent controlresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of 10201, 10221, and 10231 Slater Ave (Slater Avenue)
    “Too tall” apartment complex approved in Fountain Valley
    “Too tall” apartment complex approved in Fountain Valley
    Peerage Realty Partners' Miles Nadal, Wendy Purvey and Brian Arrington (Peerage Realty Partners, iStock)
    Toronto brokerage buys into SoCal luxe market
    Toronto brokerage buys into SoCal luxe market
    Steve Wynn in front of 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again
    Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    John Parkinson with 808 Woodacres Rd (Anthony Barcelo, BBC, iStock)
    Seminal LA architect John Parkinson’s house hits market with room to grow
    Seminal LA architect John Parkinson’s house hits market with room to grow
    Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg and 71 Beverly Park in Beverly Park (Getty, Westside Estate Agency)
    Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham go for record price in Beverly Park
    Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham go for record price in Beverly Park
    Hotel, office conversions could be housing pipeline: Study
    Hotel, office conversions could be housing pipeline: Study
    Hotel, office conversions could be housing pipeline: Study
    The Agency's Mike Leipart  and Tom Reiser (The Agency, Tom Reiser)
    The Agency goes suburban
    The Agency goes suburban
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.