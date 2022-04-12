Open Menu

“Too tall” apartment complex approved in Fountain Valley

Residents of OC city object to 270-unit complex officials claim will ease housing shortage

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 12, 2022 01:24 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of 10201, 10221, and 10231 Slater Ave (Slater Avenue)

The Orange County city of Fountain Valley is growing up – and some residents don’t like it.

Despite the objections of dozens of local residents, the Fountain Valley City Council approved a five-story, 270-unit apartment building with ground-floor shops and restaurants at the northeast corner of Slater Ave. and San Mateo St., the Orange County Register reported.

The mixed-use project near the 405 Freeway would add exceptional height to a city whose tallest commercial buildings, Hyundai Motor America Headquarters and Orange Coast Patient Care Pavilion, stand at six stories.

“I’m afraid we’re going to get closed in by tall buildings,” a woman told the council prior to the 3-2 vote. Referencing the city’s motto, she added, “I want to keep Fountain Valley a nice place to live.”

Around two dozen others urged officials to reject a project they said would boost traffic, tie up parking and charge rents higher than most young families can afford.

Parents pointed to the housing affordability crisis that has forced young adults to leave the state to buy a home, saying it’s a family issue. “We are apart from our grandchildren,” a woman said.

The 3.3-acre apartment complex, developed by Newport Beach-based Slater Investments, will offer a mix of studio up to four-bedroom apartments, with rents between $1,800 and $3,500 per month. Thirty-three units are earmarked affordable, starting at over $1,500.

The Slater Avenue project will include a 2,000-square-foot outdoor dining area and a 1,660-square-foot art gallery. A six-level parking garage will contain 541 vehicles.

A new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will take the place of Silky Sullivan’s, an Irish pub across the street from City Hall that for decades has served as a town center. Construction, slated to begin in about eight months, will require demolition of Silky’s and two office buildings.

“This place has been generating tax revenue for Fountain Valley for 38 years,” one patron lamented. “Where’s the loyalty?”

However, Councilman Glenn Grandis noted, Silky’s owner Bill Madden “sold his property willingly” to the developer for $2.4 million two years ago. Madden now has a lease that’s up in January.

The state requirement mandates Fountain Valley zone for 4,839 new housing units, with 2,093 reserved for very low income to low income households, to help alleviate a housing shortage.

Peggy Tabas, managing member of Slater Investments, said Fountain Valley is no longer “the place for a starter home.”
“It used to be, in the ’70s, but those days are gone,” Tabas said. “If you want an affordable house, you’re going to have to go out to the Inland Empire first and work your way up to Fountain Valley.”

[Orange County Register] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFountain ValleyMixed-Useorange countyresidential real estateSlater Investments

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Push for rent control in Pasadena
    Push for rent control in Pasadena
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    OC office market propped up by small tenants
    OC office market propped up by small tenants
    Peerage Realty Partners' Miles Nadal, Wendy Purvey and Brian Arrington (Peerage Realty Partners, iStock)
    Toronto brokerage buys into SoCal luxe market
    Toronto brokerage buys into SoCal luxe market
    Marcus & Millichap's Adam Sklaver and Phil Kates (Marcus & Millichap, LinkedIn)
    Marcus & Millichap taps CBRE execs for auctions
    Marcus & Millichap taps CBRE execs for auctions
    Chairman and founder of Panattoni Company Carl Panattoni and the project site at 14351 Myford Road, next to project site at 14451 Myford Road in Tustin. (Google Maps, Panattoni)
    Irvine-based developer buys 90K sf building in Orange County
    Irvine-based developer buys 90K sf building in Orange County
    Steve Wynn in front of 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again
    Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    Universal Studios backlot (Twitter via Bioreconstruct)
    Rise in TV production signals demand for soundstages
    Rise in TV production signals demand for soundstages
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.