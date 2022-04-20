The Irvine Company has signed a major Los Angeles law firm to its Fox Plaza tower in Century City.

Miller Barondess signed the long-term lease to move its office down the street into Fox Plaza at 2121 Avenue of the Stars, the Commercial Observer reported. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The growing law firm, which specializes in high-stakes litigation, will move its headquarters from 1999 Avenue of the Stars into a 33,099-square-foot space on the 26th and 27th floors at Fox Plaza. It will complete its move by the end of the year.

Fox Plaza, owned by the Newport Beach-based Irvine Company, is a 34-story, Class A office building containing 768,000 square feet, along with a fitness center and a restaurant. Former President Ronald Reagan’s offices were on the 34th floor, and the building played the fictional Nakatomi Plaza in “Die Hard.”

NAI Capital Commercial, based in Encino, announced the lease and represented Miller Barondess. L.A. Realty Partners, based in Sawtelle, represented Irvine Company.

“After numerous tours and negotiations, the former Goldman Sachs space at 2121 Avenue of the Stars proved to be the best fit for the firm,” NAI Capital’s Matt Ehrlich said in a statement.

Miller Barondess was founded in 2006 by trial lawyer Skip Miller, attorney for L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West. The firm, which has grown to include 40 attorneys, includes his sons Dan and Jim Miller, and partners Mark Barondess and Sasha Frid. https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/miller-barondess-llp/overview/68259

While the Los Angeles office market stumbled out of the gate in 2022, and nearly one-fifth of offices unoccupied, Century City has been a best-performing submarket, according to the Observer.

The home to top talent agencies, financiers and law firms the entertainment industry posts the highest average office rental rates in L.A. County at $6.29 per square foot per month.

[Commercial Observer] – Dana Bartholomew