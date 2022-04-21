A developer plans to build a three-unit apartment complex in Santa Monica around a 3,350-square-foot art gallery and recording studio.

Green Bus, based in Santa Monica, has filed plans for the two-story apartment building and cultural center at 1807 Broadway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The beige-and-brown complex would be built on two parcels on a third acre now being used as a parking lot, not far from Memorial Park and Metro’s 17th Street/SMC Station.

Rios, an architectural firm based in Leimert Park, is designing the housing-gallery hybrid.

The project, approved by the city’s Architectural Review Board, would feature a ground-floor art gallery and recording studio open to the public, with a parking lot for 11 cars. Two apartments would be at ground level, with patios, with a third upstairs with a balcony and a rooftop deck.

A sawtooth roof line with clerestory windows would provide indirect light throughout the building. Amenities would include a pool, a gym and garden at ground level facing 18th Street.

The proposed infill project has “a clear, three-dimensional concept,” and would enhance the walkway along Broadway, according to the review board.

“The plan for the proposed building is expressive of good taste, good design, and in general contributes to the image of Santa Monica as a place of beauty, creativity and individuality,” the board concluded.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew