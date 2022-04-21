Open Menu

Developer aims for apartments with cultural space in Santa Monica

Plans by Green Bus call for 3 units with 3,400 sf art gallery and recording studio

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 21, 2022 01:37 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of 1807 Broadway in Santa Monica (Rios)
A rendering of 1807 Broadway in Santa Monica (Rios)

A developer plans to build a three-unit apartment complex in Santa Monica around a 3,350-square-foot art gallery and recording studio.

Green Bus, based in Santa Monica, has filed plans for the two-story apartment building and cultural center at 1807 Broadway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The beige-and-brown complex would be built on two parcels on a third acre now being used as a parking lot, not far from Memorial Park and Metro’s 17th Street/SMC Station.

A rendering of 1807 Broadway in Santa Monica (Rios)
A rendering of 1807 Broadway in Santa Monica (Rios)

Rios, an architectural firm based in Leimert Park, is designing the housing-gallery hybrid.

The project, approved by the city’s Architectural Review Board, would feature a ground-floor art gallery and recording studio open to the public, with a parking lot for 11 cars. Two apartments would be at ground level, with patios, with a third upstairs with a balcony and a rooftop deck.

A sawtooth roof line with clerestory windows would provide indirect light throughout the building. Amenities would include a pool, a gym and garden at ground level facing 18th Street.

The proposed infill project has “a clear, three-dimensional concept,” and would enhance the walkway along Broadway, according to the review board.
“The plan for the proposed building is expressive of good taste, good design, and in general contributes to the image of Santa Monica as a place of beauty, creativity and individuality,” the board concluded.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Art gallerycultural centerGreen BusMixed-Useresidential real estateRiosSanta Monica

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    California Association of Realtors President Otto Catrina (GAOR, iStock)
    Realtors’ rep sues six cities for failing to adopt state housing plans
    Realtors’ rep sues six cities for failing to adopt state housing plans
    Elton John and 9904 Kip Drive in Benedict Canyon (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Elton John sells Beverly Hills home for $75M
    Elton John sells Beverly Hills home for $75M
    6909-6923 North Reseda Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Developer plans five-story apartment building in Reseda
    Developer plans five-story apartment building in Reseda
    Ramin Salari and 24100 Hidden Ridge Road in Hidden Hills (Getty, Zillow)
    Hidden Hill manse with connection to tax assessor’s corruption charges fetches $15.8M
    Hidden Hill manse with connection to tax assessor’s corruption charges fetches $15.8M
    Long Beach (LBPT)
    Long Beach must build 27K housing units by 2030
    Long Beach must build 27K housing units by 2030
    Houses along Laguna Beach (iStock)
    OC median reaches $1M as home prices hit records across SoCal
    OC median reaches $1M as home prices hit records across SoCal
    (iStock)
    Interest rate hikes clog LA multifamily pipeline
    Interest rate hikes clog LA multifamily pipeline
    Mayor John C. Zaragoza with aerial shot of Oxnard (City of Oxnard, iStock)
    Oxnard poised to enact rent control with 4% cap
    Oxnard poised to enact rent control with 4% cap
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.