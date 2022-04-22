A Georgia developer was given a green light to build 260 apartments on old Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga.

Wood Partners, based in Atlanta, was approved to build a mixed-use apartment complex on the southeast corner at Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue south of I-15, the Ontario Daily Bulletin reported.

The city’s Planning Commission approved its plan to construct two buildings on 5.2 acres that will include 259 apartments, a live-work unit, and two retail spaces at ground level.

The Mediterranean-style buildings would be sheathed in beige, brown, cream and gray, and contain 184 one-bedroom apartments, 55 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units.

The live-work unit is a one-bedroom, two-story apartment with 816 square feet of commercial space.

Each building would have a courtyard with trees and a pedestrian walkway with patio furniture. Amenities will include a business center, gym, pool and spa, a children’s play area and a fenced dog run. The project will include 528 parking spaces in an underground lot.

City officials say the project could beckon developers to two nearby vacant parcels across Foothill Boulevard, once known as the fabled Route 66. One is directly across the street, the other is to the northwest, across Etiwanda Avenue.

“There’s a lot of interest in all the vacant land in the city,” said Matt Burris, deputy city manager for community development.

Wood Partners, founded in 1998, has 19 offices nationwide, including Los Angeles, and has developed 79,000 homes with a combined value of more than $14.1 billion. In 2020, it launched 19 developments, representing $1.1 billion in total capitalization, according to its website.

