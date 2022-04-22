Praxis Development proposes 48-unit apartment building in Crenshaw district

A new apartment could be coming to the Crenshaw district in South Los Angeles.

Praxis Development Group has submitted an application to the City of Los Angeles’ planning department to build a multi-family apartment building on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and West 54th Street..

The proposed building was described as a six story, 48-unit mixed-use, multi-family building. Six apartments were set aside as affordable units, 42 apartments will be offered market rate.

The ground floor of the building will contain 1,224-square-feet of commercial space. The building also will offer below ground parking of 26 parking spaces. The proposed building’s site has been most recently the address of a wig shop.

Praxis Development Group, helmed by Kacy Keys, has also worked on other multi-family development on Crenshaw Boulevard. It acted as the development manager for a project on 4611 Crenshaw Blvd. It will contain 195 units and construction will begin in the 4th quarter of 2023, according to the Praxis website.

Praxis also worked on campus development for West Angeles Church of God in Christ, tktk blocks north of the proposed apartment complex. The project will take up 50,000 square-feet which will include offices, chapel, banquet halls, classrooms, community space and a 400-car parking garage. Construction had a start date in 2021. A call and an email requesting comment from Praxis Development Group were not returned by presstime.

Other developments are gaining momentum in the Crenshaw district. A project dubbed Crenshaw Crossing is seeking approvals for 401 residential units, as well as 40,000-square-feet of retail such as a grocery store, as well as 34,000-square-feet of community space.