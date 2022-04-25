Open Menu

Brentwood apartment building finds a buyer

Sale pending for 11677 Goshen Ave., listed for $38.5M

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 25, 2022 03:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
11677 - 11683 Goshen Avenue (Redfin)
11677 – 11683 Goshen Avenue (Redfin)

A Brentwood apartment complex has found a buyer after a little more than five months on the market.

Jonathan Taksa (Taksa Investment Group)
Jonathan Taksa (Taksa Investment Group)

The 68-unit, two-building property at 11677 – 11683 Goshen Ave., was last listed for $38.5 million, according to real estate websites such as Redfin and Zillow. The asking prices comes to $566,103 per unit. Jonathan Taksa of Taksa Investment Group, which is affiliated with ReMax, was the listing agent.

Jeffrey Nemoy of Santa Monica-based Equity Real Estate Group LLC sold the building, which his company acquired for $25.5 million in 2014.

The apartment complex was constructed in 1971. Taksa wrote on a Loopnet posting that more than 70 percent of the units have been remodeled. The building includes 62 1-bed, 1 bath units; four 1 bed, 1.5 bath with den units; and two 2 bedroom, 2 bath units. There’s onsite parking for 80 cars, as well as a pool and a sauna, and a pool room that can be remodeled.

Nemoy and Taksa did not return requests for comment.

In 2020, Taksa sold a similar apartment complex, 2035 Dracena Dr. in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $24 million. The 60-unit building was constructed in 1972.

Read more




