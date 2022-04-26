Open Menu

Manufacturer flips Riverside warehouse to Prologis at $55M markup

Logistics REIT gets 303K sf facility on 30 acres in tight Inland Empire market

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 26, 2022 10:38 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and 6975 Sycamore Canyon Boulevard (Google Maps)
Prologis’ Hamid Moghadam and 6975 Sycamore Canyon Boulevard (Google Maps)

Prologis has bought a Riverside warehouse sitting on 30 acres for about three times what it sold for five years ago, The Real Deal has learned.

The logistics-focused REIT bought a 303,100-square-foot industrial building at 6975 Sycamore Canyon Boulevard for $83.5 million, or around $275 per square foot, according to property records filed with Riverside County.

MAT Holdings, a manufacturer based in Illinois, sold the property it acquired for $28.2 million — around $93 per square foot — in 2017. The firm bought the property from Newport Beach-based Investment Building Group shortly after the latter finished construction, and has used it as a West Coast distribution center.

It’s unclear whether MAT Holdings has leased the space back and will continue to operate out of the building. Neither the firm nor Prologis responded to requests for comment.

A number of warehouse and logistics operators in Southern California have cashed out of their properties over the last year, taking advantage of soaring industrial land prices and demand from industrial real estate investors and developers.

Prologis’ buy isn’t an anomaly. In Los Angeles, according to Kidder Mathews, industrial properties have been trading at an average of more than $250 per square foot — a 177 percent increase from the average price of $90 per square foot in 2011.

The purchase also comes a month after Prologis itself took advantage of soaring industrial prices, selling a 1.2 million-square-foot cold storage facility in Riverside for $225 million — or around $187.50 per square foot.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateinvestment salesprologisRiverside Countywarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ESG Kullen's Eric Granowsky and Tom DelPonti with Canyon Partners' Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis and 2301 East Market Street in Long Beach (ESG Kullen, Canyon Partners, Google Maps)
    Canyon sells LB apartments to value-add specialist
    Canyon sells LB apartments to value-add specialist
    Asana's Sam Judd, Jason Tompkins, and Terry Brown (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer (Rexford, iStock)
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    BlackStone's Stephen Schwarzman with 9028 Dice Road and 20210 S Normandie Avenue (Getty, LoopNet)
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries (PE, Stord)
    Pol says power shortage threatens Inland Empire’s industrial development
    Pol says power shortage threatens Inland Empire’s industrial development
    Oaktree, Trinity buy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells for $137.5M
    Oaktree, Trinity buy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells for $137.5M
    Oaktree, Trinity buy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells for $137.5M
    27400 5th Street (Loopnet, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    USPS signs its largest CA lease since 2018
    USPS signs its largest CA lease since 2018
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Jeff Bezos and 8600 Merrill Avenue (JD Lasica, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Amazon’s biggest U.S. warehouse deal ever comes to Inland Empire
    Amazon’s biggest U.S. warehouse deal ever comes to Inland Empire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.