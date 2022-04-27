Open Menu

540K sf in LA figures into Blackstone’s $2.2B industrial refi

Loan comes on portfolio that includes properties in City of Industry, Cerritos, Compton and Gardena

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 27, 2022 09:53 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone’s Kenneth Caplan and Kathleen McCarthy with 200 Old Ranch Road (Blackstone, Google Maps, iStock)
Blackstone’s Kenneth Caplan and Kathleen McCarthy with 200 Old Ranch Road (Blackstone, Google Maps, iStock)

Blackstone has scored a $2.2 billion refinancing package for a portfolio of 89 industrial properties across the U.S. previously owned by WPT Industrial REIT, The Real Deal has learned.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Bank of Montreal provided the loan to Blackstone in October, according to loan documents filed with Los Angeles County and a DBS Morningstar report, though it has not yet been reported. Blackstone declined to comment.

Four of the properties, totaling about 540,000 square feet, are located in Los Angeles County at 12932 Midway Road in Cerritos; 1715 West 132nd Street in Gardena; 2910 Pacific Commerce Drive in Compton, and 200 Old Ranch Road in the City of Industry.

The property in City of Industry is a 212,000-square-foot building leased to FedEx — the portfolio’s largest tenant. FedEx leases 11 properties totaling around 1.8 million square feet, or about 6.5 percent of the portfolio overall.

Blackstone acquired the 89 properties when it bought Toronto-based WPT Industrial REIT for $3.2 billion.

The floating rate, interest-only loan will mature in two years, though Blackstone has the option to extend for an additional three years.

About 10 percent of the real estate in the portfolio is located in Atlanta, with the largest property located in Lithia Springs. That 936,000-square-foot building is leased to Amazon, which uses it as a fulfillment center, through 2028, according to DBS Morningstar.

Most of the remaining properties are located in Chicago, Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Kentucky, Texas, Indiana and New Jersey, among other markets.

The loan comes amid a flurry of activity for the private equity giant, which has secured billions to keep hundreds of industrial properties in its hands. Last year, Blackstone scored a $690 million loan from Wells Fargo to refinance 44 industrial, office and data center properties. Earlier this year, the firm scored a $415 million mezzanine loan for 110 mostly industrial properties from Clarion Partners and a $1.8 billion CMBS loan for another 110 warehouse, manufacturing and office properties from six banks.

And that’s just on the debt side. Separately, the firm recently spent $13 billion to buy student housing owner American Campus Communities and $7.6 billion to acquire suburban office specialist PS Business Parks.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstoneindustrial real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Stephen Wilson, president and CEO, PS Business Parks; Stephen Schwarzman, CEO, Blackstone (Getty Images, PS Business Parks, iStock)
    Blackstone pays $7.6B for SoCal storage outfit
    Blackstone pays $7.6B for SoCal storage outfit
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and 6975 Sycamore Canyon Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Manufacturer flips Riverside warehouse to Prologis at $55M markup
    Manufacturer flips Riverside warehouse to Prologis at $55M markup
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer (Rexford, iStock)
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    BlackStone's Stephen Schwarzman with 9028 Dice Road and 20210 S Normandie Avenue (Getty, LoopNet)
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    27400 5th Street (Loopnet, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    USPS signs its largest CA lease since 2018
    USPS signs its largest CA lease since 2018
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Jeff Bezos and 8600 Merrill Avenue (JD Lasica, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Amazon’s biggest U.S. warehouse deal ever comes to Inland Empire
    Amazon’s biggest U.S. warehouse deal ever comes to Inland Empire
    Chairman and founder of Panattoni Company Carl Panattoni and the project site at 14351 Myford Road, next to project site at 14451 Myford Road in Tustin. (Google Maps, Panattoni)
    Irvine-based developer buys 90K sf building in Orange County
    Irvine-based developer buys 90K sf building in Orange County
    Covington's Ken Sheer with 400 West Avenue (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Covington snaps up vacant Palmdale site
    Covington snaps up vacant Palmdale site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.