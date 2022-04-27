Open Menu

K-Town developer proposes 7-story apartment complex

Bando Dela Corp. seeks OK for 153 units on Olympic

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 27, 2022 01:00 PM
By Andrew Asch
3377 West Olympic Blvd (Google Maps)
3377 West Olympic Blvd (Google Maps)

A developer based in Koreatown recently submitted an application with city planners for a seven-story apartment building with 4,700-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor in the mid-city district.

The project proposed by Bando Dela Corp. is at 3377 W. Olympic Boulevard, between South Gramercy Place and South St. Andrews Place in the Country Club Park neighborhood of Koreatown. It would include 153 residential units, with 16 set aside as affordable.

The developer plans to demolish existing buildings on the site, which include a vacant restaurant, if the city approves the project.

Bando Dela Corp. is at work on a separate project less than a half mile away –– a 252-unit building called The Bora. Koreatown-based architects Archeon Group designed the seven-story building. The Bora’s amenities will reportedly include a rooftop deck and a courtyard swimming pool.

Requests for comments on the development at 3377 W. Olympic Blvd. were not returned by press time.

Both developments are located near Koreatown landmarks such as the Koreatown Plaza retail center and The Line Los Angeles, a boutique hotel.

Read more




