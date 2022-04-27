Open Menu

Standard Hollywood on way to historic status

Designation for shuttered hotel could present challenge for Ian Schrager, Ed Scheetz if they complete acquisition

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 27, 2022 08:10 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ed Scheetz and Ian Schrager with the Standard Hotel (Getty, Los Angeles, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
Ed Scheetz and Ian Schrager with the Standard Hotel (Getty, Los Angeles, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The former Standard Hotel on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip is officially a landmark — a status that pays homage to its past but could complicate its future.

The City of West Hollywood’s preservation commission unanimously voted to give historic preservation status to the 139-key shuttered hotel on April 25. The recommendation will now go to the West Hollywood City Council, where final approval is expected.

“Great news!” read an Instagram post from Save Iconic Architecture, a group that helped write the nomination along with preservationist Steven Luftman.

Built in 1962, the three-story structure at 8300 Sunset Boulevard, with its wave-shaped balconies shaped in an L around a pool, was designed by Herbert Kameon, a prominent Californian architect known for his mid-century modernist takes. It opened as the Thunderbird Hotel.

“It was one of 12 buildings in the 60s that was part of a wave to clean up the Strip,” Steven Luftman told TRD last month. “It was the earliest and one of the few and that’s why it qualifies [for historic preservation status.]”

The decision presents challenges for the new owners, hoteliers Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz, who are in a deal to buy the property and re-open the hotel under a new brand.

Demolishing the property would be Schrager and Scheetz’s easiest option to make a profit on the hotel — adding more rooms or amenities would lead to more revenue. But a landmark status will prove this to be difficult.

Any new owner will have to jump through more regulatory hoops to demolish or even substantially renovate the property. While historic preservation doesn’t limit what the property could be used for, new projects would have to go through more environmental reviews and a lengthier entitlement process.

Since Schrager and Scheetz have yet to close their deal, they could still walk away in light of the city’s decision. Neither have responded to requests for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHollywoodLA Hotel MarketStandard Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    IWG's Mark Dixon and 925 North La Brea Avenue (IWG, Google Maps)
    IWG takes over chunk of WeWorks turf in West Hollywood
    IWG takes over chunk of WeWorks turf in West Hollywood
    From left: Stephen Wilson, president and CEO, PS Business Parks; Stephen Schwarzman, CEO, Blackstone (Getty Images, PS Business Parks, iStock)
    Blackstone pays $7.6B for SoCal storage outfit
    Blackstone pays $7.6B for SoCal storage outfit
    CapRock's Patrick Daniels with rendering and construction site of 1811 Mountain Avenue (CapRock Partners, Nicole Deermount/Carlie Coatsworth Architects)
    2M sf logistics hub biggest development in history of Inland Empire city
    2M sf logistics hub biggest development in history of Inland Empire city
    Asana's Sam Judd, Jason Tompkins, and Terry Brown (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Sares Regis' Chris Payne with 1515 Rancho Conejo Boulevard and 1489 Lawrence Drive (Sares Regis Group, LoopNet)
    Sares Regis sells pair of Thousand Oaks industrial buildings
    Sares Regis sells pair of Thousand Oaks industrial buildings
    Ed Scheetz and former Standard Hotel in Hollywood (Getty Images, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    The Standard Hollywood isn’t necessarily history
    The Standard Hollywood isn’t necessarily history
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer (Rexford, iStock)
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Miller Barondess' Skip Miller with 2121 Avenue of the Stars (Miller Barondess, Centurycity)
    Miller Barondess HQ to Irvine Company’s tower in Century City
    Miller Barondess HQ to Irvine Company’s tower in Century City
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.