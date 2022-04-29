Open Menu

Supportive housing project in San Pedro scores $22M in financing

JPMorgan Chase will back project with 90 studio units for homeless, disabled residents

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 29, 2022 02:14 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Enterprise Community Partners' Priscilla Almodovar and 311-345 N. Beacon Street (Getty Images, iStock, Adobe Communities)
Enterprise Community Partners’ Priscilla Almodovar and 311-345 N. Beacon Street (Getty Images, iStock, Adobe Communities)

A nonprofit affordable housing developer has secured $22.4 million in financing for a 90-unit supportive housing complex for homeless and disabled residents in San Pedro.

Maryland-based Enterprise Community Partners has obtained a low-income housing tax credit investment for the development of Beacon Landing, an affordable complex at 311-345 N. Beacon St., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The financing from JPMorgan Chase will allow Adobe Communities, a nonprofit affordable housing developer based in Downtown Los Angeles, to build the four-story apartment building in the Los Angeles port neighborhood.

Plans call for replacing two commercial buildings with 90 studio apartments geared to unhoused residents, with onsite supportive services. A parking garage would serve 10 vehicles.

Half the units at Beacon Landing would serve residents with physical, mental, or developmental disabilities. The units will be priced for households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income level.

Abode Communities has also designed the white-colored complex with yellow and charcoal accents, which will be built on a slope from prefabricated modular units.

The approximately $39-million project, to receive $8.75 million in funding from Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond to build housing for homeless residents, carries a price tag of $433,000 per unit, according to Urbanize. It’s expected to break ground this year and open by Summer 2023.

Enterprise Community Partners also recently secured funding for a 180-unit affordable and permanent supportive housing complex in Panorama City. Clifford Beers Housing just broke ground on the Corazon del Valle development at 14545 Lanark St., west of Van Nuys Boulevard, on land owned by Los Angeles County.

In December, Enterprise Community Partners closed two funds totalling $365 million to create more than 3,500 affordable rental units in 35 properties across 17 states. Founded in 1982, it has invested $54 billion to create or preserve 873,000 homes in 50 states, according to its website.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Enterprise Community PartnershomelessJPMorgan ChaseMeasure HHHpermanent supported housingresidential real estatesan pedro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (Cristina4Congress, iStock)
    Public golf courses into housing? Contentious bill slicing through state legislature
    Public golf courses into housing? Contentious bill slicing through state legislature
    Pacific6 founding partner John Molina with Ocean Center Building at 110 West Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    John Molina’s Pacific6 scores $55M financing for LB luxe landmark
    John Molina’s Pacific6 scores $55M financing for LB luxe landmark
    Michael Eisner, former CEO, Disney, in front of his cliffside Malibu estate (Ramsa Houses, Ed Schipul, CC BY-SA 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Michael Eisner seeks highest price in California history on Malibu estate
    Michael Eisner seeks highest price in California history on Malibu estate
    Vernon Mayor Leticia Lopez (iStock, City of Vernon)
    Industrial burg of Vernon to make way for housing
    Industrial burg of Vernon to make way for housing
    Drake with the new property at 9904 Kip Dr in Beverley Hills (Hilton by Hyland, getty)
    Drake secures $52.5M loan on Beverly Hills mansion
    Drake secures $52.5M loan on Beverly Hills mansion
    Newport and Emerald Avenues (Jennifer Iyer, Redlands Daily Facts/SCNG)
    Water district pays $32M for land once slated for nearly 3,600 homes
    Water district pays $32M for land once slated for nearly 3,600 homes
    Opendoor co-founder Eric Wu with Orum Residence at 11490 Orum Road in Bel-Air (SPF Architects, LinkedIn)
    Opendoor CEO pays $32M for Bel-Air “propeller home”
    Opendoor CEO pays $32M for Bel-Air “propeller home”
    Madonna and The Weeknd with the Hidden Hills home (Getty, Redfin)
    Madonna wants to flip LA-area home she bought from The Weeknd last year
    Madonna wants to flip LA-area home she bought from The Weeknd last year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.