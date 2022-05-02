Open Menu

Newly opened Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge fully leased

Open-air shopping center in Studio City opened in December after $100M redevelopment

Los Angeles /
May.May 02, 2022 04:22 PM
TRD Staff
12833 Ventura Blvd (Midwood Investment, iStock)
12833 Ventura Blvd (Midwood Investment, iStock)

The 95,000-square-foot Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City has now filled its storefronts on the former site of a watering hole for Hollywood stars, including Clark Gable, John Wayne and Bette Davis.

The open-air shopping center that opened in December after a $100 million renovation near the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue is now 100-percent leased, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported.

Co-developed by New York-based Midwood Investment & Development and Richard Weintraub of Weintraub Real Estate Group, based in Malibu, the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge now features boutique grocer Erewhon and Equinox fitness center as anchors.

It replaced the century-old Sportsmen’s Lodge, a restaurant, bar, banquet hall and one-time trout fishing lakes beloved by generations of movie stars, politicians and Valley residents.

Midwood tapped architectural firm Gensler and design studio OLIN for the controversial redevelopment project, which includes open-air spaces and a waterfront next to the Los Angeles River.

“This iconic property presented the opportunity for us to share our vision and approach to urban restoration and revitalization,” Midwood Chief Executive John Usdan said in a statement. “Our experience allowed us to respect the historic provenance of the site while programming it in an insightful way.”

Its 23 shops and restaurants now include Civil Coffee, Fred Segal, Free People Movement, Keisuke Ramen, Kismet Rotisserie, Madison Reed, Myodetox, Next Health, Sugerfish and Uovo.

Midwood has filed plans to demolish the site’s 190-room midcentury hotel, which opened in 1962 and received an $8 million renovation a decade ago. It would be replaced by a 520-unit apartment complex called The Residences at Sportsmen’s Lodge. The luxe apartments, to be built next to The Shops, will be designed by Marmol Radziner in collaboration with OLIN.

[San Fernando Valley Business Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
