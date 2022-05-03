Open Menu

Longpoint in priciest deal of year for industrial

Boston-based firm pays $80M for 85K sf plus four acres of surrounding land in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles /
May.May 03, 2022 09:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Longpoint's Dwight Angelini and 16161 Raymer Street (Longpoint, Google Maps)
Longpoint’s Dwight Angelini and 16161 Raymer Street (Longpoint, Google Maps)

Longpoint Realty Partners has struck the most expensive industrial deal of the year, paying $80 million for a four-building complex in Van Nuys.

The Boston-based investment firm spent $80 million for the properties at 16161 Raymer Street totaling 85,000 square feet plus about four acres of surrounding land, public property records show. Adele Poliquin, a Westlake Village-based investor, sold the property.

Longpoint scored a $52 million, three-year loan from Prime Finance in connection with its purchase, according to JLL, which brokered the deal on behalf of Longpoint.

In total, the complex spans almost 12 acres, meaning the deal comes out to around $6.8 million per acre.

That’s almost double a recent deal in Long Beach, where Blackstone spent $3.6 million per acre to buy a 14-acre site for redevelopment. It’s about two-and-a-half-times what Rexford paid per acre for an 80-acre industrial storage site in the South Bay that it doesn’t plan to redevelop.

Longpoint is planning to redevelop the complex, which includes four small buildings put up in the 1960s and 1970s along with land used for truck and trailer storage, meaning the firm will have to spend millions more on renovations.

The purchase signals Longpoint’s continued optimism for the industrial market — it’s betting that demand for new industrial properties will stay high and rents will stay higher.

Around 0.6 percent of industrial space in the greater San Fernando Valley––which counts Van Nuys as a central district––was vacant in the first quarter of this year, according to JLL. The average monthly asking rent for warehouses was around $1.43 per square foot last quarter, a 25 percent jump compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to Lee & Associates.

In November, Longpoint closed a $669 million fund to invest in industrial and neighborhood retail properties, aiming to take advantage of both asset classes that have fared well during the pandemic.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateinvestment salesSan Fernando Valleyvan nuyswarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blackstone’s Kenneth Caplan and Kathleen McCarthy with 200 Old Ranch Road (Blackstone, Google Maps, iStock)
    540K sf in LA figures into Blackstone’s $2.2B industrial refi
    540K sf in LA figures into Blackstone’s $2.2B industrial refi
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and 6975 Sycamore Canyon Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Manufacturer flips Riverside warehouse to Prologis at $55M markup
    Manufacturer flips Riverside warehouse to Prologis at $55M markup
    ESG Kullen's Eric Granowsky and Tom DelPonti with Canyon Partners' Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis and 2301 East Market Street in Long Beach (ESG Kullen, Canyon Partners, Google Maps)
    Canyon sells LB apartments to value-add specialist
    Canyon sells LB apartments to value-add specialist
    Asana's Sam Judd, Jason Tompkins, and Terry Brown (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    6909-6923 North Reseda Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Developer plans five-story apartment building in Reseda
    Developer plans five-story apartment building in Reseda
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer (Rexford, iStock)
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    BlackStone's Stephen Schwarzman with 9028 Dice Road and 20210 S Normandie Avenue (Getty, LoopNet)
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    14606-14612 West Sylvan Street (Google Maps)
    Developer plans five-story apartment in Van Nuys
    Developer plans five-story apartment in Van Nuys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.