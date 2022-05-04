A mansion that currently holds the distinction of being the priciest listing in Santa Monica continues to succumb to gravity, getting another $10 million price chop to settle for now at an asking price of $69 million.

The property, at 1525 San Vicente Boulevard, is a 22,640-square-foot estate next to the Riviera Country Club. The seven-bed, 13-bath home, which sits on a 1.6-acre lot, offers a “resort-like lifestyle bursting with amenities,” according to a Zillow listing. The property was built in 2012 and remodeled in 2019. It has an indoor basketball court, a theater, a spa and a 125-foot-long pool.

An entity known as AREF Corona, LLC owns the home, records show. The LLC is managed by Bakhrom Yakubov, the CEO of property management firm Westside Estate Management, according to a California Secretary of State filing.

AREF Corona bought the property for $34 million in 2017. It was previously owned by Tom Barrack, the founder of investment firm Colony Capital and a close ally of former President Donald Trump. Barrack is currently awaiting trial in relation to an illegal lobbying case. Barrack, who is out on a $250 million bond (reportedly one of the highest in the world), is accused of influencing the Trump administration’s agenda to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

The home first came on the market as a $90 million listing in September of last year. It was taken off the market in late March with a price tag of $79 million. It resurfaced this week with the reduced asking price.

The Agency’s Santiago Arana, the broker in charge of the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.