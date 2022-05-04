Open Menu

SaMo mansion still priciest listing after $10M chop

Down from original ask of $90M for 1.6-acre property next to Riviera CC

Los Angeles /
May.May 04, 2022 08:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1525 San Vicente Boulevard (Zillow)
1525 San Vicente Boulevard (Zillow)

A mansion that currently holds the distinction of being the priciest listing in Santa Monica continues to succumb to gravity, getting another $10 million price chop to settle for now at an asking price of $69 million.

The property, at 1525 San Vicente Boulevard, is a 22,640-square-foot estate next to the Riviera Country Club. The seven-bed, 13-bath home, which sits on a 1.6-acre lot, offers a “resort-like lifestyle bursting with amenities,” according to a Zillow listing. The property was built in 2012 and remodeled in 2019. It has an indoor basketball court, a theater, a spa and a 125-foot-long pool.

An entity known as AREF Corona, LLC owns the home, records show. The LLC is managed by Bakhrom Yakubov, the CEO of property management firm Westside Estate Management, according to a California Secretary of State filing.

AREF Corona bought the property for $34 million in 2017. It was previously owned by Tom Barrack, the founder of investment firm Colony Capital and a close ally of former President Donald Trump. Barrack is currently awaiting trial in relation to an illegal lobbying case. Barrack, who is out on a $250 million bond (reportedly one of the highest in the world), is accused of influencing the Trump administration’s agenda to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

The home first came on the market as a $90 million listing in September of last year. It was taken off the market in late March with a price tag of $79 million. It resurfaced this week with the reduced asking price.

The Agency’s Santiago Arana, the broker in charge of the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gary Friedman with 1360 Summitridge (Getty, Aaron Kirman Group)
    RH Chief Gary Friedman sells Beverly Hills estate
    RH Chief Gary Friedman sells Beverly Hills estate
    Alan Salzman with the property (Vantage Point Capital Partners, Hilton & Hyland, iStock)
    Investor Alan Salzman’s Beverly Hills mansion under contract
    Investor Alan Salzman’s Beverly Hills mansion under contract
    Mike Schwartz (The Agency)
    The Agency hires Bay Area exec for national focus
    The Agency hires Bay Area exec for national focus
    State program to help first-time home buyers
    State program to help first-time home buyers with forgivable loans
    State program to help first-time home buyers with forgivable loans
    Milan Panic with 60 Golden Eagle (Wikipedia)
    Milan Panic listing sheds light on Shady Canyon luxe
    Milan Panic listing sheds light on Shady Canyon luxe
    Reese Witherspoon (Getty)
    Reese Witherspoon sells Brentwood mansion for $21.5M
    Reese Witherspoon sells Brentwood mansion for $21.5M
    Lee Iacocca and 10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air (Getty, Compass)
    Former Lee Iacocca estate in Bel-Air hits market
    Former Lee Iacocca estate in Bel-Air hits market
    Enterprise Community Partners' Priscilla Almodovar and 311-345 N. Beacon Street (Getty Images, iStock, Adobe Communities)
    Supportive housing project in San Pedro scores $22M in financing
    Supportive housing project in San Pedro scores $22M in financing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.