Developer plans 40-unit apartment building on Westside

Six-stories would rise in Sawtelle

Los Angeles /
May.May 05, 2022 08:22 AM
By Trevor Bach
A photo illustration of 2448-2460 South Barrington Avenue in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Sawtelle (Google Maps, iStock)
A developer has filed plans for a 40-unit apartment building in the Sawtelle district on L.A.’s Westside.

The proposal, which was filed last month, seeks to demolish an existing, roughly 75-year-old 10-unit building and put up a six-story development in its place. The new project, called 2450 Barrington, would reach 67 feet high and have 61 underground car spaces and 39 bike spaces, according to planning documents. The site is located at 2448-2460 South Barrington Avenue, just north of the Santa Monica Freeway and south of Pico Boulevard.

The project applicant is the developer Rick Dreyfus, whose firm is called RD Green Development, according to Dreyfus’ LinkedIn profile; Matthew Hayden, of Hayden Planning, is listed as a consultant.

The property is owned by the El Dabe family, which acquired the site through multiple purchases beginning in 2012, according to records. The family bought one parcel, 2460 South Barrington, in three purchases that totalled around $1.3 million, according to records.

The majority of the project, 32 units, would be market rate rentals, while seven would be reserved for low income housing, in line with the stipulations of L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) program. The project is seeking TOC density bonuses in addition to side yard and open space reductions under the program, which offers certain code exemptions for projects located near public transit.

Sawtelle, a once independent town, is known for its relatively walkable streets and large Japanese population, with a section long known as “Little Osaka” and more recently “Sawtelle Japantown”-––both terms of distinction from the Little Tokyo district in Downtown L.A. In 2019, Koreatown developer Jamison bought one site in the neighborhood for $16 million, with plans to build a 100-unit residential complex.

