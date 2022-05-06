Open Menu

Texas investor pays $24M for 55 townhomes in Ontario

The $435K per unit is more than double the $197K-per-unit median in the Inland Empire

Los Angeles /
May.May 06, 2022 04:45 PM
TRD Staff
MAG Capital Partners' Andrew Gi with Charlmont Village townhomes, 1625 East G St.,, Ontario (Mag Capital Partners)
Out-of-state investors are paying soaring prices for multifamily real estate in the Inland Empire.

A Texas-based investor paid $23.9 million, or about $434,545 per unit, for a 55-unit townhome community in Ontario, the Commercial Observer reported. That’s more than twice the median price per unit in the Inland Empire, which jumped 31.2 percent to $196,783 per unit over the past year, according to a report from NAI Capital.

MAG Capital Partners, based in Fort Worth, bought Charlmont Village townhomes at 1625 East G St., with plans to complete interior and exterior upgrades to the five-acre property.

The five-acre gated community was completed in 1986 with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes that are two stories tall with private yards and attached two-car garages. The property also includes a swimming pool and clubhouse.

“It is no easy task finding good multifamily opportunities in Southern California,” Andrew Gi, principal at MAG Capital, said in a statement. “The community is in a well located and desirable neighborhood, and we look forward to bringing our vision to Charlmont Village.”

Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group’s L.A. office structured the acquisition financing.
“Demand from investors to own multifamily assets in Southern California remains robust, and lending terms are competitive despite turmoil in the debt markets,” Dunning said.

Home prices hit record levels across six counties in Southern California last March, with the median price of a home in Riverside County rising 21.6 percent to $580,000 from a year earlier.

[Commercial Observer] – Dana Bartholomew




