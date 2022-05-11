Open Menu

Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega

Mixed-use complex at notable West Hollywood juncture would include 30 units with ground-floor shops and restaurants

Los Angeles /
May.May 11, 2022 03:13 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of the project at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd (Tighe Architects)
Renderings of the project at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd (Tighe Architects)

A developer has filed plans to build a 30-unit apartment building at Santa Monica and La Cienega in West Hollywood.

A builder listed as 8500 WH has proposed building the six-story, triangular complex at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd., Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The mixed-use project would require razing a single-story commercial building now home to a bike tour business.

The proposed project would include 30 one- and two-bedroom apartments above 3,800 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants, plus a two-level underground parking garage for 33 cars.

It calls for the approval of a 50-percent density bonus for setting aside five affordable apartments to be rented by low- and very low-income households.

The charcoal-and-white building, designed by Mid-City-based Tighe Architecture, would be sheathed in stucco, wood panels, concrete, and metal. Plans show stacked outdoor balconies, a rooftop patio deck with a tree, and a six-story mural of a stone-faced man looking out across Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards.

West Hollywood planners, however, weren’t all in for its stark design.

“Given its prominent location in the city, a well-conceived, intentionally programmed, and finely detailed project has the potential to become a pivotal point and asset within the center of the city,” reads the conclusion of a staff report to a design subcommittee. “With respect to its building performance and environmental consciousness, the project reflects a multitude of the city’s goals and aspirations for new development.

“Yet, with respect to larger issues related to climate and regenerative design strategies for green space, native soil enrichment, wildlife propagation, energy reduction goals, and combating heat island passively, the project has a way to go,” it said.

Across the street, a larger mixed-use project is poised to replace a stretch of small commercial buildings at 8555 Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Urbanize. To the north, on La Cienega, construction is now underway for a 23-unit terraced apartment complex designed by LOHA.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    design and architecturemixed use developmentresidential real estateWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Los Angeles mayoral candidates: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de Leon (Wikimedia, Rick Caruso, iStock)
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Lyon Living's Frank Suryan Jr. and The Herald complex at 150 East Crowther Avenue (Lyon Living, Herald Apartments)
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    empty lot (iStock)
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Marlin Prager with 15000 Corona Del Mar (OpenDrives, Zillow, iStock)
    Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M
    Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M
    The Zero One project with Scott Morris (Marisol Malibu, Scott Morris)
    ’Net zero’ goes luxe in Malibu on $23M sale
    ’Net zero’ goes luxe in Malibu on $23M sale
    530 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles (Zillow)
    Justice Department wants Armenian ex-politician’s LA mega-mansion
    Justice Department wants Armenian ex-politician’s LA mega-mansion
    MAG Capital Partners' Andrew Gi with Charlmont Village townhomes, 1625 East G St.,, Ontario (Mag Capital Partners)
    Texas investor pays $24M for 55 townhomes in Ontario
    Texas investor pays $24M for 55 townhomes in Ontario
    Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty and 470 West Vista Chino in Palm Springs (Coastal Luxury Living, Sotheby's)
    Spread the word: “Poolside Gossip” home fetches record in Palm Springs
    Spread the word: “Poolside Gossip” home fetches record in Palm Springs
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.