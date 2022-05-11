Open Menu

Villa Firenze listed for $120M

Price for 10-acre estate in Beverly Hills more than double what it fetched at auction last year

Los Angeles /
May.May 11, 2022 04:54 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)
Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)

Once on the short list to be ranked as the most expensive residential sale in the Los Angeles area, palatial Villa Firenze is on the market again, but won’t get that high even if it gets its full asking price.

Life sciences entrepreneur Roy Eddleman listed the 9.85 acre estate, located at 67 Beverly Park Court, for $120 million, according to Zillow. The price equates to $3,795 per-square-foot based on the 12-bed, 18-bath main residence,

Eddleman acquired the estate at a relative bargain price of $51 million when it was put up for auction in 2021. The previous owner, Steven Udvar-Hàzy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corp., chose to sell the estate through a bidding process, which was run by Concierge Auctions. Hàzy believed an auction would be the most efficient way to deal with a rare property, according to media reports.

Concierge did help set a record in 2022. In March, it handled the bidding for the most expensive house sold in an auction, which is Bel Air mega mansion The One. It sold for $126 million.

(Zillow)
(Zillow)

That means a Villa Firenze sale won’t be breaking any records for auctions or otherwise. Venture capitalist Marc Adreesen recently paid $177 million for a Malibu estate. In April, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed another estate in the seaside town for $225 million, which is vying to be the most expensive house listed in California history. Other L.A. area homes with giant price tags include 594 S. Mapleton Dr., which was listed for $165 million in February. Also on the market, 1200 Bel Air Road, which was listed for $139 million the same month.

But there’s still a lot of estate and house to work with for a Villa Firenze buyer. Listed by Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty, home includes a large motor court anchored by a central fountain, a gym, a spa, a library, and a media room. The estate’s grounds include a maze for children, a jogging trail, a soccer field, and a half basketball court.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hillsluxury real estatepriciest-homesresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the project at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd (Tighe Architects)
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Los Angeles mayoral candidates: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de Leon (Wikimedia, Rick Caruso, iStock)
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    From left: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in front of 1700 San Remo Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin, iStock)
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Lyon Living's Frank Suryan Jr. and The Herald complex at 150 East Crowther Avenue (Lyon Living, Herald Apartments)
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    empty lot (iStock)
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Marlin Prager with 15000 Corona Del Mar (OpenDrives, Zillow, iStock)
    Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M
    Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M
    The Zero One project with Scott Morris (Marisol Malibu, Scott Morris)
    ’Net zero’ goes luxe in Malibu on $23M sale
    ’Net zero’ goes luxe in Malibu on $23M sale
    530 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles (Zillow)
    Justice Department wants Armenian ex-politician’s LA mega-mansion
    Justice Department wants Armenian ex-politician’s LA mega-mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.