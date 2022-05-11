Once on the short list to be ranked as the most expensive residential sale in the Los Angeles area, palatial Villa Firenze is on the market again, but won’t get that high even if it gets its full asking price.

Life sciences entrepreneur Roy Eddleman listed the 9.85 acre estate, located at 67 Beverly Park Court, for $120 million, according to Zillow. The price equates to $3,795 per-square-foot based on the 12-bed, 18-bath main residence,

Eddleman acquired the estate at a relative bargain price of $51 million when it was put up for auction in 2021. The previous owner, Steven Udvar-Hàzy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corp., chose to sell the estate through a bidding process, which was run by Concierge Auctions. Hàzy believed an auction would be the most efficient way to deal with a rare property, according to media reports.

Concierge did help set a record in 2022. In March, it handled the bidding for the most expensive house sold in an auction, which is Bel Air mega mansion The One. It sold for $126 million.

That means a Villa Firenze sale won’t be breaking any records for auctions or otherwise. Venture capitalist Marc Adreesen recently paid $177 million for a Malibu estate. In April, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed another estate in the seaside town for $225 million, which is vying to be the most expensive house listed in California history. Other L.A. area homes with giant price tags include 594 S. Mapleton Dr., which was listed for $165 million in February. Also on the market, 1200 Bel Air Road, which was listed for $139 million the same month.

But there’s still a lot of estate and house to work with for a Villa Firenze buyer. Listed by Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty, home includes a large motor court anchored by a central fountain, a gym, a spa, a library, and a media room. The estate’s grounds include a maze for children, a jogging trail, a soccer field, and a half basketball court.