Legacy Partners unloads 209-unit apartment complex in West Covina for $92M

Clarion Partners builds residential portfolio with buy

Los Angeles /
May.May 12, 2022 04:36 PM
By Andrew Asch
Legacy Partners' W. Dean Henry with The Verandas (Legacy Partners, The Verandas Apartments)
Legacy Partners’ W. Dean Henry with The Verandas (Legacy Partners, The Verandas Apartments)

Rental housing giant Legacy Partners unloaded The Verandas, a 209-apartment compound in West Covina about  20 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles in a $92 million deal, according to property records.

The buyer was Los Angeles-based Clarion Partners. The price came to more than $4,401 per apartment or $482 per square foot.

For Clarion, the deal beefs up its residential portfolio. According to its website, about 53 percent of Clarion’s portfolio is tied up in industrial, residential accounts for 19 percent and office properties make up 13 percent.

Legacy won’t be leaving West Covina altogether. It owns The Colony at the Lakes apartments, a complex of 450 units.

The last sale for The Colony was 2019, when Foster City-base Legacy acquired the property for $171 million.

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.