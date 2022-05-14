Open Menu

Wildfire claims home “one signature away” from multi-million dollar sale

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
May.May 14, 2022 09:04 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
This home was about to be sold — than a wildfire burned it down. (Getty)

A home that a real estate agent in Laguna Niguel says was “one signature away” from a multi-million dollar sale was destroyed by the wildlife that ripped through the area earlier this week.

According to the Orange County Register, the 10,000-square-foot mansion in the gated Coronado Pointe neighborhood was one of 20 homes destroyed by the quick-moving fire that damaged 11 other homes in the area west of Crown Valley Parkway.

The mansion, whose owner was abroad at the time of the fire but was able to watch its approach to his house through security cameras, had been listed for just under $9.9 million in a neighborhood where homes sell for an average of $4 million apiece.

The two-decade-old custom-built home was the pièce de résistance in the one-block development, sitting at the end of a cul de sac with a large driveway out front, two wings — one for the adults and one for the children — jutting out toward the canyon overlooking the pool, a golf course and Aliso Beach.

“It’s a very special property. You cannot duplicate that home,” the Compass agent who was managing the sale told the newspaper. “It was like a palace.”

The agent added that the prospective new owners were devastated by the fire, which sent their dreams of living there, for now, up in flames.

The blaze started in the late afternoon on May 11 near a water treatment plant in Aliso Woods Canyon, then, pushed by strong coastal winds, made its way up the steep terrain before burning through 200 acres between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach by sundown, the Register and CBS Los Angeles reported. One firefighter was injured fighting the blaze and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause is still being investigated. On Wednesday night, Southern California Edison said that there was “circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire.”

A temporary shelter for those who were affected by the fire was set up at Crown Valley Community Center on Crown Valley Parkway.

[Orange County Register] — Vince DiMiceli




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    California wildfiresLaguna Niguelresidential real estateWildfires

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Bob Hope, Dolores Hope and Ron Burkle in front of 10346 Moorpark Street in Toluca Lake (Getty Images, Zillow, iStock)
    Ron Burkle lists Bob Hope’s former estate in Toluca Lake
    Ron Burkle lists Bob Hope’s former estate in Toluca Lake
    Laguna Niguel (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/Getty, iStock)
    Laguna Niguel wildfire hits swath of luxury homes
    Laguna Niguel wildfire hits swath of luxury homes
    Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Renderings of the project at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd (Tighe Architects)
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Los Angeles mayoral candidates: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de Leon (Wikimedia, Rick Caruso, iStock)
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Lyon Living's Frank Suryan Jr. and The Herald complex at 150 East Crowther Avenue (Lyon Living, Herald Apartments)
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    empty lot (iStock)
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Marlin Prager with 15000 Corona Del Mar (OpenDrives, Zillow, iStock)
    Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M
    Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.