Open Menu

Here’s how much tenants are paying at One Wilshire in DTLA

Recent $389M refi sheds light on rents at 661K sf data center at Wilshire & Grand

Los Angeles /
May.May 16, 2022 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GI Partners' Rick Magnuson and One Wilshire (GI Partners, One Wilshire)
GI Partners’ Rick Magnuson and One Wilshire (GI Partners, One Wilshire)

In December, a Downtown L.A. tower branded One Wilshire scored a lot of new cash.

GI Partners and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the owners of the 661,000-square-foot tower, got a $389.25 million refinancing package from Goldman Sachs for the property, located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

Most of that loan was used to buy out $198 million worth of equity in the project and refinance $180 million in existing debt. The interest-only loan will mature in 2032, according to documents from DBRS Morningstar related to the tower’s refinancing.

GI Partners also has a relatively small stake in the property. Most of it belongs to CalPERS through a venture called TechCore. Though GI Partners is the manager of the venture, CalPERS holds a 99.5 percent interest in the entity.

The documents also shed light on how much tenants are paying for office space, as well as data center space in Downtown L.A. — an area of Los Angeles that has continued to see high vacancy rates during the pandemic.

About 75 percent of the building is data center and colocation space, with the rest office, retail and storage space.

CoreSite, a subsidiary of communications infrastructure REIT American Tower, is the largest tenant at the property, taking up about 177,000 square feet at the building. The company previously owned One Wilshire and leased back the building when it sold it in 2007. CoreSite’s current lease expires in 2029.

The company pays $88 per square foot a year — about 37 percent of the building’s total rent income.

Musick Peeler, a law firm that occupies about 106,000 square feet at the property, pays $28 per square foot in rent, suggesting offices without data center space cost significantly less at the building.

Here’s what rents look like for Verizon and law firm Crowell, Weedon, along with other tenants at One Wilshire.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateData CenterDowntown Los AngelesGI PartnersLA Office MarketOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Link Logistics' Luke Petherbridge with 5200 Sheila Street (Link Logistics, iStock)
    Aerospace outfit leases 115K sf warehouse in Commerce
    Aerospace outfit leases 115K sf warehouse in Commerce
    Bicycle Hotel and Casino (google Maps, iStock)
    Investor scores $210M for Bell Gardens casino deal
    Investor scores $210M for Bell Gardens casino deal
    Dollinger Properties' Dave Dollinger and Plaza at Golden Valley mall (Crexi, Getty Images)
    $54M for Santa Clarita retail center
    $54M for Santa Clarita retail center
    1633 Victory Boulevard, Glendale and Senior Planner at City of Glendale Dennis Joe (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    New owner wants to enlarge controversial Glendale hotel project
    New owner wants to enlarge controversial Glendale hotel project
    Coretrust Capital Partners' Thomas Ricci, Randall Scott and John Sischo; 444 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles (444 South Flower, iStock, Coretrust Capital Partners)
    Coretrust leases 44K sf of offices to law firms in DTLA
    Coretrust leases 44K sf of offices to law firms in DTLA
    80 South Street (Wikipedia)
    Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA last U.S. project standing for China-based developer
    Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA last U.S. project standing for China-based developer
    Steve Soboroff and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (Getty)
    Soboroff endorses Bass
    Soboroff endorses Bass
    Los Angeles mayoral candidates: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de Leon (Wikimedia, Rick Caruso, iStock)
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.