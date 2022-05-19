Open Menu

CIM clears hurdle toward building 109-unit complex in Hollywood

Latest plans increase residential component, feature 15K sf of shops, restaurants

Los Angeles /
May.May 19, 2022 12:16 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CIM Group’s Shaul Kuba with renderings of the project at 6007 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (Cim Group, Getty)
CIM Group’s Shaul Kuba with renderings of the project at 6007 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (Cim Group, Getty)

A local developer has won preliminary approval to build a 109-unit apartment complex in Hollywood across from a controversial project once known as Sunset Gordon.

CIM Group, based in Mid-Wilshire, received a go-ahead from the Los Angeles Planning Commission to build a mixed-use, seven-story building at 6007 Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The project at Sunset and Gordon Street would require demolishing a mix of one- and two-story commercial buildings that now house a liquor store and a hair salon.

CIM has increased the size of its initial proposal five years ago to build 63 apartments at the site by 73 percent.

In 2017, CIM evicted the residents of 15 units at the development site through the Ellis Act. State law generally requires that affordable units demolished or vacated for a new development be replaced. But firms only have to replace 70 percent of those units if the existing units were market rate.

Its new plans call for a 101,000-square-foot building containing 109 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments built atop 14,700 square feet of shops and restaurants. A four-story parking garage, including one underground lot, would serve nearly 200 cars.

The developer was given a density bonus allowing a larger building with less open space in exchange for setting aside 14 affordable apartments for households of very low-income.

ShubinDonaldson, an architectural firm based in Culver City, has designed the building to include four levels of wood-frame construction above a three-level concrete base. The charcoal-colored complex, to be sheathed in stucco and corrugated metal panels, would contain parking, courtyards and rooftop patio decks.

Many of CIM’s recent projects are located in Silver Lake and West Adams, a working-class neighborhood which it has been accused of gentrifying with hardball tactics. 

But it’s also familiar with Hollywood, sometimes with infamous results.

Directly across the street from the proposed project, CIM built a 22-story, 299-unit apartment tower at Sunset and Gordon in 2015, only to see California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal invalidate its approvals. The building would sit vacant for three years.

Dozens of tenants at the Sunset Gordon tower were forced to relocate after the court ruled that CIM Group had not adhered to a condition that a 1920s building that previously housed an Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant be preserved. CIM instead built a replica of the building at the ground floor of the new development. The tower has since been re-approved and built.

The renamed complex, now called Lumina Hollywood, was acquired by a Canadian real estate investment trust in February, which paid $79.4 million to assume ownership of the property.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CIM GroupevictionsHollywoodmixed use developmentresidential real estateSunset Gordon tower

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Haim “Milo” Revah and the property at 705 N. Alta Drive in Beverley Hills (Redfin, Getty)
    Foreclosed Beverly Flats home listed for $22M
    Foreclosed Beverly Flats home listed for $22M
    Artist Guild Hotels' Daniel Hyde and the Palmer Building (LinkedIn, AGI)
    Hollywood’s historic Palmer Building could become hotel with rooftop restaurant
    Hollywood’s historic Palmer Building could become hotel with rooftop restaurant
    Sam Nazarian with 385 Copa de Oro Rd (Westside Estate Agency, Kevin Scanlon, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Sam Nazarian puts Bel-Air manse on market
    Sam Nazarian puts Bel-Air manse on market
    Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo and attorney general Rob Bonta (iStock, Rob Bonta, City of Pasadena, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Pasadena withstands AG’s slings and arrows on SB 9
    Pasadena withstands AG’s slings and arrows on SB 9
    The property at 10301 Strathmore with Architect Richard Manion (Richard Manion, 10301 Strathmore)
    $25M ask hits mid-market in Holmby Hills
    $25M ask hits mid-market in Holmby Hills
    San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia with Carousel Mall (City of San Bernardino, Google Maps)
    Mayor wants stake in heart of San Bernardino zombie mall
    Mayor wants stake in heart of San Bernardino zombie mall
    Tammy Hughes Gustavson and 27628 Pacific Coast Highway (LinkedIn, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Self-storage billionaire lists Malibu estate in Paradise Cove
    Self-storage billionaire lists Malibu estate in Paradise Cove
    Story Company's Billy Lehman Goodyear and a rendering 1529 Amalfi Drive (Story Company, Aeries Development)
    Custom luxe developer sells mansion in Pacific Palisades
    Custom luxe developer sells mansion in Pacific Palisades
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.